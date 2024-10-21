A partial autopsy on former One Direction singer Liam Payne revealed the presence of multiple substances including pink cocaine in his system at the time of his fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina last week.

Pink Cocaine: A partial autopsy on former One Direction singer Liam Payne revealed the presence of multiple substances in his system at the time of his fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina last week, according to reports. Among the substances were cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and a synthetic drug known as “pink cocaine.”

Pink cocaine, a synthetic drug cocktail, has become a growing concern in Spain, the UK, and beyond. Earlier this month, Spanish authorities conducted their largest-ever synthetic drug raid, seizing a significant quantity of pink cocaine along with over a million ecstasy pills. The operation targeted drug networks operating across Ibiza and Malaga.

Rising popularity and composition of Pink Cocaine

The rising popularity and unpredictable composition of pink cocaine have been linked to an increasing number of drug-related fatalities. This has prompted European drug harm reduction organizations to call for immediate action to mitigate the risks associated with the drug.

Despite its name, it doesn’t necessarily contain actual cocaine. Instead, it often comprises a mixture of substances such as MDMA, ketamine, and 2C-B. MDMA, or ecstasy, is a stimulant with psychedelic effects, while ketamine is a potent anesthetic with sedative and hallucinogenic properties. 2C drugs, categorized as psychedelics, may also produce stimulant effects.

Origin of Pink Cocaine

Typically found in powder or pill form, pink cocaine is notable for its bright color, which enhances its visual appeal. Food coloring is used to give it its vibrant hue, and sometimes it is flavored with strawberry or other tastes.

The drug’s psychedelic origins trace back to 1974, when it was first synthesized by American biochemist Alexander Shulgin. However, the modern variant emerged in Colombia around 2010 and is a knockoff version of the original.

Initially popular in the Latin American party scene, pink cocaine has since made its way to Europe. The drug is commonly referred to as “cocaina rosada,” “tuci,” “Venus,” or “Eros,” depending on the region.

Popular among young people

Today’s version of pink cocaine is a dangerous mix of substances, contributing to its unpredictability. Users often expect a stimulant experience similar to cocaine, but the presence of ketamine introduces serious health risks, such as unconsciousness or labored breathing. As ketamine is widely available in club settings, its abuse increases the dangers associated with pink cocaine.

The drug’s flashy appearance and status as a “designer drug” have fueled its popularity, especially among young people and first-time users. This trend reflects the historical allure of drugs like cocaine and MDMA, where certain substances are glamorized despite their significant risks.

Pink cocaine and Russian roulette

Experts liken the use of pink cocaine to playing Russian roulette, given the uncertainty and danger tied to its varied ingredients.

It has spread from Ibiza to the UK, with reports indicating its presence in Scotland, parts of Wales, and England. Across the Atlantic, New York City has also seen a rise in its availability.

European health officials are increasingly concerned, as standard drug testing methods, particularly in Spain, struggle to detect all of pink cocaine’s components. This complicates efforts to combat the drug’s rise.

Price and legal status

In Spain, it sells for around $100 per gram (£76) and is often marketed as a premium product. Legal responses vary by region, with Spanish authorities working to crack down on its distribution.

In the UK, pink cocaine falls under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, which categorizes drugs into Class A, B, or C based on their potential harm. While it itself may not be explicitly listed, its common ingredients—MDMA, 2C-B, and ketamine—are controlled substances. MDMA and 2C-B are classified as Class A drugs, while ketamine is a Class B substance.

Liam Payne’s death

Just before Liam Payne’s death, hotel staff in Buenos Aires contacted the police, reporting an “aggressive man” believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to a 911 call obtained by the Associated Press, the hotel manager described a guest who was “destroying the entire room.”

Police arrived as Payne allegedly “threw himself” from the balcony of his room, according to a spokesperson for the Security Ministry in Buenos Aires. Payne suffered severe injuries from the fall, and resuscitation was deemed impossible. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated that Payne died from “multiple traumas” and internal and external bleeding due to the fall. Buenos Aires police found his hotel room in “complete disarray” with drugs scattered throughout. Sources told ABC News that police also discovered an improvised aluminum pipe used for ingesting drugs.

