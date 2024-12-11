On-Ground Report On Atul Subhash Suicide | How The Bengaluru Techie Was Mentally Harassed | Everything Revealed | NewsX Exclusive

Atul also recorded a video message expressing his anguish and requested his family not immerse his ashes until justice was served. Subhash included a message for his four-year-old son, whom he claimed had been kept from him.

The recent death of a Bengaluru-based tech professional, Atul Subhash, has caused nationwide shock. In a 24-page note he left behind, Subhash detailed the circumstances of his ordeal and included a heartfelt message for his 4-year-old son.

Atul Subhash was a native of Uttar Pradesh who had relocated to Bengaluru and worked for a private company. His detailed 24-page note outlined years of emotional turmoil accusing his ex-wife, her family, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh of harassment and unjust treatment.

On-Ground Report From Jaunpur | NewsX

NewsX reporter Ajay Singh from Jaunpur which is Atul Subhash’s native place shed extensive light on the case. While spilling the beans to Megha Sharma, Executive Editor, NewsX, Ajay from the ground revealed Rs.10 lakhs were demanded from Atul and his family after a case of dowry was filed on his family.

“The case was being done with Atul’s family and Atul’s side, in which this matter was talked about since March 2021 and the case was registered at the beginning of 2021, so if we look at the entire matter, about three cases were filed against Atul and he had given the dates in rotation.”

According to the ground report, Atul had apparently revealed that he had got the court dates 120 times, in which he had appeared five times. Our reporter continued on the same, “This somewhere shows mental harassment to him, how he was being mentally touched and that is the way he was travelling in this entire matter.”

It was also revealed that the in-laws of Atul are not willing to speak to the media and that their lawyer Vinod Shrivastav will only speak on their behalf.

NewsX reporter on this said, “The lawyer said that the judgment has been given in the file of the case that we are fighting, we are giving that file to you and you can see for yourself what is there in the judgment. It talks about giving a maintenance allowance of Rs. 10000 and an order has been passed in that regard. If we talk to the people in their neighbourhood, they clearly said that look, this family had settled here three or four years ago and the people of this family do not maintain any kind of relationship with anyone, they live among themselves and do their own work.”

FIR Details In Atul Subhash Suicide Case

According to the FIR, Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019, and the couple had a child together. Following their divorce, it was alleged that Singhania and her family filed a false case against him, demanding ₹3 crore to settle the matter. Subhash also claimed that his ex-wife had initiated nine legal cases against him, including accusations of murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry demands.

He also recorded a video message expressing his anguish and requested his family not immerse his ashes until justice was served. Subhash included a message for his four-year-old son, whom he claimed had been kept from him, and expressed his wish for his parents to gain custody of the child.