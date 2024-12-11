Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Atul Subhash named Rita Kaushik for corruption and for not considering his plea, instead advising him to take his own life.

The untimely death of 34-year-old Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash has set a firestorm of conversations in India regarding justice for men. Subhash, an IT professional who had completed his senior years, had left behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute-long video wherein he narrated years of alleged harassment by his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, her family, and a family court judge.

After Subhash’s tragic death, the Bengaluru police filed an FIR against Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania. FIR was initiated by Subhash’s brother Bikas Kumar under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subhash in his note accused the wife for filing nine cases against him. He claimed that such cases were filed to allegedly extract heavy alimony along with emotional and financial extortion. He termed the process as “a relentless extortion racket,” which he described as having no other alternatives but to end his life.

Who Is Rita Kaushik?

Atul Subhash named Rita Kaushik for corruption and for not considering his plea, instead advising him to take his own life.

Rita Kaishik is currently serving as the Judge of the Jaunpur Principal Family Court. She was born on July 1, 1968, in Muzaffarnagar. From 2000 to 2002, Rita worked as an Additional Civil Judge in Mathura before becoming a Civil Judge there. In 2003, she was transferred to Amroha as a Junior Civil Judge. Additionally, from 2003 to 2004, she served as the Special CJM in Lucknow. She was transferred to Jaunpur in 2022.

Below is the detailed conversation between Atul Subhash and Rita Kaushik.

Accenture is Hit by Public Backlash

A significant part of the public outcry has targeted Accenture, where Singhania is an employee. There have also been demands to terminate Singhania on social media, complete with hashtags #JusticeForAtulSubhash popping up across different platforms. One user said on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear Accenture, fire the alleged perpetrator immediately or face public outrage.”

Even more vocal voices have emerged calling for justice. Journalist Nupur J. Sharma commented, “The legal system must change to address the exploitation of men in marital disputes. Both the accused and those complicit in mocking Atul’s plight must be held accountable.”

Just as it locked down its official X account as a defense mechanism, to also avoid further fallout, Accenture’s Indian branch account is active but silent on the matter.

Social Media Outpouring and Advocacy

Subhash’s death resonated with many, hence making it a hot topic to be discussed about gender parity in legal systems. His case is reviving the #MenToo movement as the users are demanding reforms for misuse of marital laws.

An alleged post by Subhash on X before his death read: “A legal genocide of men is happening in India. I will be gone by the time you read this.” Statements like these have highlighted how systemic issues are driving individuals to such extremes and require immediate attention.

Advocates like Ashutosh Dubey, too, felt Accenture was being “silent,” and this silence amounts to “complicity.” They need to act immediately. Ashutosh Dubey, a Twitter user, put it succinctly: “Either terminate the accused or prepare for a public reckoning. Justice must prevail.”

The incident has set off a nation-wide debate over the justness of marital dispute laws and whether they have been weighted in favor of women. It is believed that the present system favors women, thereby disadvantageing the male gender. Many are demanding a more balanced approach towards harassment complaints so that justice is given to both parties involved.

As investigations into Subhash’s case unfold, it serves as a grim reminder of the need for systemic reform. Public demands for accountability and changes in legal provisions will likely shape the ongoing discourse, setting a precedent for future cases.

The tragic story of Atul Subhash highlights the importance of addressing mental health, legal equity, and societal attitudes, ensuring no individual feels unheard or unsupported.

