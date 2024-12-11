India Celebrates The 143rd Birth Anniversary Of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati Today: Revisiting His Revolutionary Legacy

Subramania Bharati, one of India’s most celebrated poets and social reformers, remains a towering figure in the annals of Indian literature and the freedom movement. Born on December 11, 1882, in Ettayapuram, Tamil Nadu, Bharati’s life was a confluence of poetic brilliance, fiery nationalism, and a commitment to social justice. Fondly called “Mahakavi” (great poet), his works continue to inspire generations with their timeless relevance.

Early Life and Literary Talent

Subramania Bharati was born to Chinnaswamy Iyer and Lakshmi Ammal. Tragically, he lost his mother at the tender age of five. His literary brilliance became evident early on, as he started composing poems by the age of seven. At 11, his debating skills impressed the Maharaja of Ettayapuram, who conferred upon him the title “Bharati.”

His formal education at Hindu School in Tirunelveli ended after the ninth grade, but his intellectual journey continued unabated. After the death of his father at 16, Bharati moved to Varanasi to live with his uncle. This period was transformative, exposing him to Sanskrit, Hindi, and English while also instilling in him a bold demeanor marked by a Sikh turban and an assertive gait.

Entry into Journalism and Freedom Struggle

Bharati’s return to Ettayapuram saw him briefly serve as a court poet and later as a Tamil teacher at Sethupathi High School in Madurai. However, his nationalist spirit drew him to Chennai, where he joined the newspaper Swadeshi Mitran. Through his writings, Bharati developed close associations with prominent freedom fighters like V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and Subramania Siva.

In 1906, Bharati attended the Indian National Congress session in Calcutta, meeting stalwarts like Dadabhai Naoroji, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Lala Lajpat Rai. His encounter with Sister Nivedita, a disciple of Swami Vivekananda, profoundly influenced him, and he later accepted her as his guru.

Bharati’s publications, including Bala Bharatham and India, became platforms for his revolutionary ideas. His simple yet powerful poetry awakened the masses, galvanizing them to join the freedom struggle.

Exile in Pondicherry and Literary Achievements

British persecution forced Bharati into exile in the French territory of Pondicherry. This period proved to be the most productive of his literary career. Collaborating with Aurobindo Ghosh, Bharati produced masterpieces like Panjali Sapatham, Kannan Pattu, and Kuyil Pattu. His poems celebrated India’s spiritual and cultural richness while advocating for an egalitarian society.

In 1918, Bharati was arrested upon returning to British territory. After spending 34 days in prison, he faced severe financial difficulties due to the British ban on his publications. Despite these challenges, he continued his relentless pursuit of writing and activism.

Legacy and Social Reforms

Bharati’s works were not limited to the freedom movement. As a social reformer, he condemned untouchability and gender discrimination, advocating for women’s education and empowerment. His devotion to Hindu spirituality, particularly Goddess Kali, and his frequent visits to the Parthasarathy Temple in Chennai reflected his deep faith.

Contrary to claims by some Dravidian academicians portraying Bharati as anti-Brahmin, his opposition was directed solely at discriminatory practices, not the religion itself. His works like Chinnanchiru Kiliye, Vinayagar Nanmanimalai, and Gnana Padalgal address a wide spectrum of human emotions and societal issues.

Bharati’s contributions to Tamil literature remain unparalleled. From his translations of the Bhagavad Gita and Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras to his visionary poems on a free and united India, his legacy transcends time.

Though he passed away at just 38, Bharati’s indomitable spirit and literary genius continue to illuminate the path for those striving for a just and equitable society.

