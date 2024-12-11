Yashasvi Jaiswal Misses Team Bus, Leaves Late For Brisbane

In an unexpected turn of events, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the team bus as it left for the airport ahead of Team India’s flight to Brisbane on December 11, 2024, for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The bus, scheduled to depart from the team hotel in Adelaide around 8:30 AM, left without the Mumbai batter after he failed to arrive on time.

The rest of the Indian squad began boarding the bus from 8:20 AM, but Jaiswal was notably absent. After waiting for several minutes, India’s captain Rohit Sharma stepped off the bus and briefly spoke with the team manager and liaison officer. Following the discussion, the bus departed for the airport at around 8:50 AM, without Jaiswal. The left-handed batter was seen leaving the hotel shortly after the bus had departed. He then boarded a car with the team’s security officer to head towards the airport.

India’s flight to Brisbane was scheduled for 10:05 AM, where they are set to play Australia in the third Test at the iconic Gabba, starting December 14, 2024.

India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy Journey: 1-1 After Two Tests

India had a strong start to the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a commanding 295-run victory in the first Test at Perth. However, Australia bounced back in the second Test at Adelaide, winning by a dominant 10-wicket margin. With the series tied at 1-1, the third Test at the Gabba is crucial, as both teams look to take the lead. India will be hoping to build on their historic win at the Gabba in January 2021, where they secured a remarkable three-wicket victory to clinch the series.