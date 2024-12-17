Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

88 Million Women Screened For Cervical Cancer Under National Programme: Govt

The program also included screenings for hypertension and diabetes, with 32.52 crore people screened for hypertension and 32.36 crore for diabetes.

88 Million Women Screened For Cervical Cancer Under National Programme: Govt

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), nearly 56,000 breast cancer cases and 1.56 lakh oral cancer cases were detected. As part of this program, over 88 million women were screened for cervical cancer, leading to the diagnosis of nearly 98,000 cases. Additionally, more than 14 crore individuals were screened for breast cancer, and over 26 crore for oral cancer.

 

Filed under

cervical cancer J.P. Nadda

Advertisement

Also Read

Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

WATCH | World Chess Champion Gukesh Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Bungee Jump In Singapore After Historic Win

WATCH | World Chess Champion Gukesh Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Bungee Jump In Singapore...

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Protected Monument? Delhi HC Grants Time To ASI To Conduct Jama Masjid Survey

Protected Monument? Delhi HC Grants Time To ASI To Conduct Jama Masjid Survey

No More Jobs For Humans? THIS Company Has Stopped Hiring Employees As CEO Feels AI Is Capable Enough

No More Jobs For Humans? THIS Company Has Stopped Hiring Employees As CEO Feels AI...

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox