Saturday, January 4, 2025
HMPV Outbreak: Kerala Health Minister Veena George Advises Masks For Pregnant Women

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday informed the public that there is no need for panic. She advises pregnant women, the elderly, and people with serious illnesses to wear masks as a precautionary measure.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday informed the public that there is no need for panic. She advises pregnant women, the elderly, and people with serious illnesses to wear masks as a precautionary measure. The state is closely monitoring reports of a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China.

“Respiratory diseases, especially among children and the elderly, are being carefully observed. Additionally, individuals arriving from other countries, including China, will be monitored if they exhibit respiratory symptoms. However, the current situation does not necessitate restrictions for expatriates,” said the Minister.

She also urged parents not to send their children to school if they are unwell. “Those with respiratory symptoms should wear masks. There is no reason to panic; we are actively monitoring the situation in China,” Veena George added.

Why Is Kerala Maintaining Vigilance?

Kerala’s alertness rooted from its experience during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic when India’s first case was reported in the state in early 2020. The case involved a medical student who returned from Wuhan, China. This history has made Kerala’s medical teams particularly vigilant regarding emerging infectious diseases like HMPV.

“Although Human Metapneumovirus was first identified in 2001, evidence suggests that it has been circulating worldwide, including in Kerala, for over 50 years, particularly affecting children,” said the Minister.

Cases of HMPV-related infections and pneumonia have been previously reported among children in Kerala. The state’s laboratories, including the Institute of Advanced Virology, the National Institute of Virology, and the State Public Health Lab, are equipped to detect the virus.

“As long as there are no significant genetic changes in the virus, HMPV is unlikely to create a panic situation,” Veena George reassured, emphasizing that the state remains prepared and vigilant.

The situation warrants close observation, especially considering the significant number of Keralites living abroad and the frequent arrivals of non-resident Keralites from various countries, including China.

