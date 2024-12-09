Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Mysterious Flu-Like Illness Spreads in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: WHO Responds

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has an outbreak of a flu-like disease referred to as “Disease X,” with reports rising in the Panzi health zone of the country’s southwest. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), as of December 5, 406 cases have been reported since the outbreak began on October 24. This is higher than the 376 reported just a week earlier.

The disease, which features fever, headaches, cough, runny nose, and aches in the body, has involved a considerable number of children under 5 years of age. Another case is that of a 50-year-old male traveler who was reported hospitalized in Lucca, Italy, and was recovering from the disease.

Death Toll and Location Challenges in Congo

The WHO reported that 31 deaths have been recorded due to the illness, a decrease from the 79 deaths reported the previous week. The outbreak is centered in Kwango province, a remote and rural area where poor road conditions and heavy rainfall create serious logistical challenges. It takes up to 48 hours to travel from Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, to the outbreak zone, making it hard for health officials to reach and investigate the area effectively.

These transportation issues, amongst other medical resource shortages available in the region, have halted attempts to verify the etiology of the deaths that occurred. This situation is complicated further still by the fact that very severe malnutrition has contributed to cases in some afflicted people, which complicates matters and makes it difficult for anyone to identify an infection source.

WHO’s Efforts and Investigations

The WHO has sent a rapid response team to assist in investigation and management of the outbreak. “These challenges, coupled with limited diagnostics in the region, have delayed the identification of the underlying cause,” the WHO said. The response team works on collecting samples for laboratory tests, providing a more detailed clinical assessment of the cases, and researching how the disease spreads among communities and health care settings.

Potential Causes Under Review 

Health officials have suspected acute pneumonia, influenza, COVID-19, measles, and malaria, among others, as a cause for the outbreak. Malaria is rampant in the area, and it could be contributing to the transmission or severity of the disease. According to the WHO, laboratory tests are being done to determine the cause of the outbreak.

“It is also possible that more than one disease is contributing to the cases and deaths,” the WHO added. In the meantime, response teams are providing treatment to patients and working to raise awareness about the illness within affected communities. The presence of multiple illnesses complicates the diagnosis and treatment, making the response effort more critical to controlling the spread and saving lives.

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The 'Boy' Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

'War Can't Be Finished:' Zelensky Rejects Trump's Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar's Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Stan Lee's House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here's How Much It Will Cost

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: 'Band Of Maharajas' Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi's Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

'She Needs To Move On': Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

