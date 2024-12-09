Who Is Anna Chapman? Russian Spy Reveals How KREMLIN Recruited Her And How She Used SEX To Lure Men

Chapman recounts how influential men, including English lords and Arab sheikhs, were captivated by her charm. Many flirtatiously kissed her hand and promised her a prosperous future, underscoring her ability to navigate powerful social circles.

Russian spy Anna Chapman, now 42, has disclosed how she was recruited by Vladimir Putin’s foreign intelligence agency during her time in London. In her 461-page autobiographical book BondiAnna: To Russia With Love, published in Moscow, Chapman casts herself as a real-life female James Bond, highlighting how her charm and allure helped her gain access to influential circles.

How KREMLIN Recruited Anna Chapman

Chapman, who held a British passport due to her failed marriage to Alex Chapman, an Englishman, had already established connections with the British elite, Russian oligarchs, and wealthy Arab sheikhs. Her recruitment by Russia’s SVR (Foreign Intelligence Service) began after a young Moscow-based spy named Kirill observed her adept networking skills, particularly with powerful individuals.

According to Chapman, Kirill initiated contact by arranging to sit beside her on an Aeroflot flight to Moscow. During the flight, he subtly gauged her patriotic sentiments and later sought information about her from her London flatmate, Elena Savitskaya.

On a subsequent visit to Moscow, Chapman received a psychologist’s business card at her parents’ home, which led to her undergoing rigorous psychological testing. In a later session, she encountered a new figure—a man she refers to as Vladimir Vladimirovich, a name that coincidentally matches Putin’s.

Describing the meeting, Chapman recalls feeling “confusion, intrigue, and curiosity” as the recruiter scrutinized her before asking directly, “Anna, what do you know about intelligence work?”

Anna Chapman’s Life as a Spy

Chapman’s espionage career, which included high-profile trips to Paris and Geneva with wealthy admirers, came to an abrupt end in 2010. She was detained and exposed by the FBI as a Russian agent while in New York. Following her arrest, Chapman was imprisoned, stripped of her British citizenship, and deported to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange involving double agent Sergei Skripal.

Years later, Skripal became a target of a notorious nerve agent attack in Salisbury, believed to have been carried out on Putin’s orders.

How Anna Chapman Used SEX As A Weapon

Chapman’s book delves into her experiences among London’s elite, including stories of opulent lifestyles, romantic escapades, and a memorable strip-poker game that landed her a hedge fund job.

However, the book omits details about certain influential figures she reportedly befriended, including a member of the House of Lords and a prominent British tycoon. It also avoids addressing any significant harm her espionage may have caused to Britain.

Chapman remains a polarizing figure, embodying both intrigue and controversy in the world of international espionage.

The ex-spy candidly describes her self-awareness of the effect she had on men, thanks to her striking features and demeanor.

“I knew the effect I had on men,” she writes, citing her slim waist, ample figure, and flowing red hair as key attributes. Her style was understated yet alluring, featuring simple outfits and light makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

Crucially, Chapman credits her success to her genuine confidence. “I never sought anyone’s approval – I simply was myself,” she writes, adding that people can sense desperation, which often backfires.

High-Profile Encounters

Chapman recounts how influential men, including English lords and Arab sheikhs, were captivated by her charm. Many flirtatiously kissed her hand and promised her a prosperous future, underscoring her ability to navigate powerful social circles.

Chapman’s espionage activities came to an abrupt halt in 2010 when she was arrested in New York. Her capture led to a high-profile prisoner exchange, which included Sergei Skripal, a former Russian agent who later became a target in the Salisbury poisoning incident.

Through her autobiography, Chapman sheds light on how she skillfully used her allure and confidence to achieve her objectives, captivating audiences with tales of glamour and intrigue.