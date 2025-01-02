Tamil Nadu Makes Vaccination Available Across All Districts Amid Increased Rabies Deaths

In response to a significant rise in dog bite incidents and rabies-related deaths across Tamil Nadu, the state health department has issued new directives to ensure the constant availability of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) in all districts and cities

In response to a significant rise in dog bite incidents and rabies-related deaths across Tamil Nadu, the state health department has issued new directives to ensure the constant availability of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) in all districts and cities. The Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health (DPH) has instructed local health officers to keep at least 20 vials of ARV in stock at all times and to administer the vaccine immediately in all dog bite cases, without hesitation or concern for potential wastage.

Officials have been explicitly instructed to provide the vaccine round the clock, even during nighttime hours, and no refusal to administer ARV will be tolerated.

Alarming Surge in Rabies-Related Deaths and Dog Bites in Tamil Nadu

The state has experienced a sharp increase in both dog bites and rabies-related fatalities in 2024. By October, Tamil Nadu had reported 34 deaths due to rabies and 6.42 lakh dog bite cases, the highest numbers in five years. In comparison, the previous year saw only 18 rabies deaths and 4.41 lakh dog bite incidents. These figures highlight a growing public health crisis in the region.

According to health department officials, updated data on rabies cases and deaths is currently being compiled, underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

Rabies remains a serious public health concern, given its 100 percent fatality rate. In contrast, the state has managed to avoid fatalities from other diseases like malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis in 2024, making the rise in rabies particularly alarming.

Challenges in Managing Rabies and Dog Population Data

The lack of reliable data on the dog population in many districts has made managing rabies more difficult. Accurate estimates of the dog population are crucial for planning vaccination campaigns and carrying out sterilization surgeries as part of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program.

While some districts, such as Chennai and Coimbatore, have carried out dog population censuses, many others lack this critical information. This data gap has hindered the ability of local authorities to tackle the rabies issue effectively.

Success in Nilgiris: A Model for Rabies Prevention

One district, Nilgiris, has been successful in keeping rabies at bay for the past 15 years, thanks to consistent and aggressive vaccination efforts. Sundar Raj, an animal rights activist in Nilgiris, shared how the district achieved this success: “We carried out door-to-door vaccination. There was resistance initially, but we convinced people.”

Raj also emphasized the importance of testing dogs that show symptoms of rabies. “A rabid dog would have bitten many other dogs before dying. These dogs develop rabies within 2–15 days. If the rabid dog is not tested and ring vaccination is not conducted, the virus keeps spreading,” he warned. His comments highlight the importance of proactive measures to prevent the spread of rabies.

Addressing Snake Bite Cases in Tamil Nadu

Alongside the rabies issue, Tamil Nadu has also seen a rise in snake bite cases. By June 2024, the state had recorded 7,310 snake bites, a significant decrease compared to 19,795 cases in 2023. In light of this, the health department has instructed district officials to ensure that anti-snake venom (ASV) is available at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

A minimum stock of 10 vials of ASV must be maintained at all times, and it should be administered to all snake bite victims before referring them to tertiary care facilities. The health department clarified that there is no need for a test dose before administering ASV, streamlining the process for timely treatment.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video