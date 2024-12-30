‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Severe snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist destinations, Manali and Solang Valley, has caused significant disruptions, stranding over 1,800 vehicles on the roads. A social media user stuck in the traffic jam took to Instagram to warn others against visiting the region during this challenging time.

Chlucky Tyagi, a user from the area, posted a video on Instagram on December 28, advising people to avoid traveling to Manali and Solang Valley. In his video, he stated that additional snowfall was expected in the coming days, which would further worsen the already difficult road conditions. The video showed a long line of vehicles halted on a snow-covered road, with Tyagi explaining that he had been stuck in traffic since 10 a.m. and had no idea when or how he would be able to move. He also mentioned that even an SDM’s vehicle was trapped in the jam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Tyagi (@chluckytyagi)

The Himachal Pradesh Police reported ongoing efforts to rescue stranded travelers and vehicles. Manali’s DSP, KD Sharma, informed ANI that over 2,000 vehicles were stuck between Solang Valley and the Atal Tunnel due to the inclement weather. While around 1,800 vehicles had been cleared, approximately 200 remained trapped in the snow.

The heavy rain and snowfall that have been affecting Shimla and the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh for the past two days have also led to landslides and widespread disruptions. The meteorological department predicted light to moderate snowfall in the mid and high hills of the state from December 27-29, with light rain expected in the plains and low hills. The weather is expected to clear by December 30-31, with light snowfall and rain continuing in the higher regions until January 1.

Also Read: Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Hazardous Waste To Be Shifted With GPS Enabled Trucks