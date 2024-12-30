Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Hazardous Waste To Be Shifted With GPS Enabled Trucks

In Bhopal, the process of removing 377 tonnes of hazardous waste from the abandoned Union Carbide factory has begun, with plans to transport it to a disposal site near Indore. This action follows weeks of criticism from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had repeatedly ordered the removal of the toxic waste but found that the authorities had taken little to no action until now.

The waste removal process started on Sunday, with several GPS-enabled trucks carrying reinforced containers arriving at the factory. Workers equipped with special personal protective equipment (PPE), along with officials from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, environmental experts, and medical professionals, were on-site to oversee the operation.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Legacy

The Union Carbide factory in Bhopal became infamous following the gas leak disaster on the night of December 2-3, 1984. The leak of methyl isocyanate gas resulted in the deaths of 5,479 people and caused long-term health issues for over half a million others. The site has remained a symbol of environmental negligence, with the toxic waste from the factory posing ongoing risks to public health and safety.

The toxic waste will be transported to an incineration facility in Pithampur, near Indore, approximately 250 km away. Initially, some of the waste will be burned at the site, and the remaining ash will undergo scientific analysis to determine if any harmful substances remain.

Court’s Criticism and Urgency

On December 3, the Madhya Pradesh High Court expressed strong dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in removing the waste, setting a four-week deadline for its removal. The court criticized the authorities for their “state of inertia” and warned that failure to comply could lead to contempt proceedings. The court emphasized that the waste from the Bhopal gas tragedy had become an enduring symbol of the disaster’s aftermath and must be safely disposed of.

Swatantra Kumar Singh, Director of the Gas Relief and Rehabilitation Department, confirmed that a “green corridor” would be established to ensure the safe and rapid transport of the waste from Bhopal to Pithampur. While no specific date was given for the completion of the process, sources suggest that the waste could be transported and disposed of by January 3, in line with the court’s directive.

This marks a crucial step in addressing the long-standing environmental and health hazards left by the Bhopal gas tragedy, a disaster that continues to impact the community even decades later.

