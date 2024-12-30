BCAS Introduces New Regulations For Air Travel, Only One Handbag Allowed

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced new regulations regarding hand luggage to manage the growing number of passengers and streamline air travel.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced new regulations regarding hand luggage to manage the growing number of passengers and streamline air travel. Effective immediately, passengers are allowed to bring only one handbag or cabin bag on both domestic and international flights.

These updated baggage rules, announced on Wednesday in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), aim to improve the efficiency of airport procedures and reduce congestion.

New Hand Baggage Guidelines:

Weight and Size Restrictions : Passengers in Economy and Higher Economy classes are permitted to carry one handbag up to 7 kg. First and Business Class passengers can carry up to 10 kg of hand luggage. The handbag’s dimensions should not exceed 55 cm in height, 40 cm in length, and 20 cm in width.

: Passengers in Economy and Higher Economy classes are permitted to carry one handbag up to 7 kg. First and Business Class passengers can carry up to 10 kg of hand luggage. The handbag’s dimensions should not exceed 55 cm in height, 40 cm in length, and 20 cm in width. Extra Fees for Excess Luggage : Any hand baggage that exceeds the weight or size limits will incur additional charges.

: Any hand baggage that exceeds the weight or size limits will incur additional charges. Exemption for Older Tickets: Passengers who purchased tickets before May 4, 2024, are exempt from these new restrictions, which previously allowed 8 kg of hand luggage in Economy, 10 kg in Premium Economy, and 12 kg in First and Business Class.

Airline-Specific Luggage Policies:

IndiGo : Passengers on IndiGo can carry one cabin bag with a maximum size of 115 cm and a weight of up to 7 kg. Additionally, they are allowed one personal item weighing up to 3 kg, such as a purse or small laptop bag.

: Passengers on IndiGo can carry one cabin bag with a maximum size of 115 cm and a weight of up to 7 kg. Additionally, they are allowed one personal item weighing up to 3 kg, such as a purse or small laptop bag. Air India: For Business Class passengers, Air India allows a maximum weight of 10 kg for personal items, such as purses.

To keep pace with the growing demand, airlines are expanding their fleets. The 2024 Fleet Forecast by Cirium predicts India’s passenger fleet will grow from 720 aircraft in 2023 to over 3,800 by 2043. Indian airlines are expected to hold 18% of the Asia-Pacific region’s fleet by 2025, up from 8% currently, with orders for nearly 2,000 new aircraft.

