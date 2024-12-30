Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

BCAS Introduces New Regulations For Air Travel, Only One Handbag Allowed

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced new regulations regarding hand luggage to manage the growing number of passengers and streamline air travel.

BCAS Introduces New Regulations For Air Travel, Only One Handbag Allowed

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced new regulations regarding hand luggage to manage the growing number of passengers and streamline air travel. Effective immediately, passengers are allowed to bring only one handbag or cabin bag on both domestic and international flights.

These updated baggage rules, announced on Wednesday in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), aim to improve the efficiency of airport procedures and reduce congestion.

New Hand Baggage Guidelines:

  • Weight and Size Restrictions: Passengers in Economy and Higher Economy classes are permitted to carry one handbag up to 7 kg. First and Business Class passengers can carry up to 10 kg of hand luggage. The handbag’s dimensions should not exceed 55 cm in height, 40 cm in length, and 20 cm in width.
  • Extra Fees for Excess Luggage: Any hand baggage that exceeds the weight or size limits will incur additional charges.
  • Exemption for Older Tickets: Passengers who purchased tickets before May 4, 2024, are exempt from these new restrictions, which previously allowed 8 kg of hand luggage in Economy, 10 kg in Premium Economy, and 12 kg in First and Business Class.

Airline-Specific Luggage Policies:

  • IndiGo: Passengers on IndiGo can carry one cabin bag with a maximum size of 115 cm and a weight of up to 7 kg. Additionally, they are allowed one personal item weighing up to 3 kg, such as a purse or small laptop bag.
  • Air India: For Business Class passengers, Air India allows a maximum weight of 10 kg for personal items, such as purses.

To keep pace with the growing demand, airlines are expanding their fleets. The 2024 Fleet Forecast by Cirium predicts India’s passenger fleet will grow from 720 aircraft in 2023 to over 3,800 by 2043. Indian airlines are expected to hold 18% of the Asia-Pacific region’s fleet by 2025, up from 8% currently, with orders for nearly 2,000 new aircraft.

Also Read: Punjab Bandh: 150 Trains Cancelled Including Vande Bharat

Filed under

Luggage rule Travel Advisory For Indians

Advertisement

Also Read

Was Netanyahu Treated for Prostate Cancer?

Was Netanyahu Treated for Prostate Cancer?

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines

Will Yoon Suk Yeol Be Arrested in Martial Law Probe? South Korean Authorities Seek Warrant to Detain Suspended President

Will Yoon Suk Yeol Be Arrested in Martial Law Probe? South Korean Authorities Seek Warrant...

Punjab Bandh: 150 Trains Cancelled Including Vande Bharat

Punjab Bandh: 150 Trains Cancelled Including Vande Bharat

How Will Jimmy Carter’s Death Impact Trump’s Inauguration Day Plans?

How Will Jimmy Carter’s Death Impact Trump’s Inauguration Day Plans?

Entertainment

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From His LA Home

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small Pup While Hiding Face With A Hoodie

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly?

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing Less Than AI

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox