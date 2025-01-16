What Is Marburg Virus? The Outbreak In Tanzania Claims Eight Lives

Marburg virus disease, caused by a virus from the same family as Ebola, has a fatality rate of up to 88% without treatment.

A suspected outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in northern Tanzania has resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, with nine cases reported so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The outbreak has been identified in two districts within the Kagera region, suggesting a concerning geographic spread.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “We would expect further cases in the coming days as disease surveillance improves.” The outbreak has been classified as high-risk at national and regional levels, though the global risk remains low.

Symptoms and Transmission

Marburg virus disease, caused by a virus from the same family as Ebola, has a fatality rate of up to 88% without treatment. The disease is transmitted from fruit bats to humans and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected individuals. The virus’s incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days, with symptoms including high fever, severe headache, extreme fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, and, in severe cases, bleeding from multiple orifices.

Current Outbreak Context

This outbreak follows a similar event in neighboring Rwanda in 2024, which resulted in 15 deaths and 66 confirmed cases. The Tanzanian Kagera region was also affected by a Marburg outbreak in 2023 that claimed six lives. The delayed detection and isolation of cases in the current outbreak highlight gaps in the region’s surveillance and response systems.

No Approved Treatment or Vaccine

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or antiviral treatments for Marburg virus disease. However, various experimental treatments are under development.

The WHO has emphasized the importance of early isolation, supportive care, and contact tracing to contain the outbreak.

