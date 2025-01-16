Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is Marburg Virus? The Outbreak In Tanzania Claims Eight Lives

Marburg virus disease, caused by a virus from the same family as Ebola, has a fatality rate of up to 88% without treatment.

What Is Marburg Virus? The Outbreak In Tanzania Claims Eight Lives

A suspected outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in northern Tanzania has resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, with nine cases reported so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The outbreak has been identified in two districts within the Kagera region, suggesting a concerning geographic spread.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “We would expect further cases in the coming days as disease surveillance improves.” The outbreak has been classified as high-risk at national and regional levels, though the global risk remains low.

Symptoms and Transmission

Marburg virus disease, caused by a virus from the same family as Ebola, has a fatality rate of up to 88% without treatment. The disease is transmitted from fruit bats to humans and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected individuals. The virus’s incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days, with symptoms including high fever, severe headache, extreme fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, and, in severe cases, bleeding from multiple orifices.

Current Outbreak Context

This outbreak follows a similar event in neighboring Rwanda in 2024, which resulted in 15 deaths and 66 confirmed cases. The Tanzanian Kagera region was also affected by a Marburg outbreak in 2023 that claimed six lives. The delayed detection and isolation of cases in the current outbreak highlight gaps in the region’s surveillance and response systems.

No Approved Treatment or Vaccine

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or antiviral treatments for Marburg virus disease. However, various experimental treatments are under development.

The WHO has emphasized the importance of early isolation, supportive care, and contact tracing to contain the outbreak.

ALSO READ: From Pesticides To Heavy Metals: How Environmental Pollutants Can Trigger Blood Cancer

Filed under

Marburg Virus outbreak Tanzania

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Sorry Bill’, Android Co-Founder Rich Miner Blames Bill Gates For Microsoft’s $400 Billion Mobile Market Loss

‘Sorry Bill’, Android Co-Founder Rich Miner Blames Bill Gates For Microsoft’s $400 Billion Mobile Market...

RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony

Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh After Divorce

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5...

Entertainment

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh After Divorce

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What Exactly Happened

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox