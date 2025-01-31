Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
1st Union Budget When There Is No International Interference: PM Modi Ahead Of The Union Budget 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation ahead of the Union Budget 2025 today. In his address, he shed light on women's empowerment and women safety.

1st Union Budget When There Is No International Interference: PM Modi Ahead Of The Union Budget 2025


Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation ahead of the Union Budget 2025 today. In his address, he shed light on women’s empowerment and women safety. He also made a cunning remark on the international interference ahead of Budget.
PM Modio said, “Friends, today you must have noticed something, especially the media should take note, perhaps, this is the first time in a parliamentary session from 2014 to now, that just a day or two before the session, there hasn’t been any foreign spark or attempt to ignite trouble. For the last 10 years, since 2014, before every session, there were people ready to stir up issues, and there was no shortage of those who fueled it. But this is the first session where there hasn’t been any foreign influence trying to start a fire.”

The Prime Minister’s speech sets the tone for the upcoming budget, reflecting a focus on domestic growth, security, and a stronger stance against external disruptions.

Also Read: Watch, Key Points From PM Modi’s Address On Day 1 Of The Budget Session

Filed under

Budget 2025 PM Modi On Budget

