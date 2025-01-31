Watch, Key Points From PM Modi’s Address On Day 1 Of The Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation just ahead of the Union Budget 2025. He started by praying to Goddess Laxmi. He said, “Siddhi Buddhi Praday Devi, Bhukti, Mukti Pradayani, Mantra Murtai Sada Devi, Maha Lakshmi Namastute.”

“Maa Lakshmi gives us wisdom and intellect; she also provides prosperity and welfare. I pray to Maa Lakshmi that may all the poor and middle-class communities receive her special blessings.”

He added saying, “Our Republic has completed 75 years, and this is a matter of great pride for every citizen of the country. Friends, the people of this country have given me the responsibility for the third time, and this is the first full budget of this third term. And I can confidently say that in 2047, when we will celebrate 100 years of independence, the vision of a developed India that the country has adopted, this budget will create a new belief, give new energy, and when the country celebrates its 100 years of independence, it will definitely be a developed nation.

140 crore citizens will fulfill this resolve through their collective efforts.”

1st Union Budget In His 3rd Term

He said, “In the third term, we are moving forward in mission mode, taking the country towards inclusive development, with a resolve for inclusive growth. Innovation, inclusion, and investment have consistently been the foundation of our economic roadmap.”

He added saying, “In this session, as always, there will be discussions on many historic bills, and with thorough deliberation, laws will be made that will work towards strengthening the nation. Especially, the empowerment of women will be re-established, and many important decisions will be taken to ensure that every woman leads a dignified life.”