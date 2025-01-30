AAP Leaders To Present Contaminated Yamuna Water At BJP Headquarters Following Kejriwal’s Claim

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Haryana government of allowing highly contaminated water to flow into the Yamuna River, posing a significant health threat to Delhi residents. According to the AAP, the river water contains 7 parts per million (ppm) of ammonia, a level deemed hazardous for human consumption.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made headlines by alleging that the polluted Yamuna water amounted to “poisoning” and accused the Haryana government of “genocide.” He equated the situation to an act of war between two nations, sparking controversy and political backlash.

Election Commission’s Response

The Election Commission of India (ECI) responded to Kejriwal’s remarks, urging him to separate the issue of rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna from his accusations of mass genocide. The poll body emphasized that such comments could promote disharmony and public unrest.

The ECI granted Kejriwal until 11 a.m. on Friday to provide factual evidence, including the type and quantity of the alleged contaminants, the location where they were detected, and the role of Delhi Jal Board engineers in identifying and mitigating the contamination. The commission warned that failure to respond adequately could result in appropriate action.

The ECI highlighted that access to clean water is a critical governance issue that requires cooperation between state governments. It urged adherence to existing agreements and legal directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

Political Reactions

Both the BJP and Congress have lodged complaints with the ECI, accusing Kejriwal of making baseless and inflammatory statements. They demanded that the poll body take strict action against him for spreading misinformation during a politically sensitive period.

In his response to the ECI, Kejriwal defended his remarks, stating that they were made to raise public awareness about the severe toxicity of the raw water coming from Haryana. He argued that the contamination posed an immediate and serious health risk to Delhi residents.

As the controversy unfolds, political tensions remain high, with the ECI’s impending decision likely to impact the political landscape in the region.