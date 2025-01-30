Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Shares His ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Maha Kumbh Experience

Pieter Elbers, the CEO of Indigo Airlines, recently had the opportunity to participate in one of the largest spiritual events in the world—the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Allahabad.

Pieter Elbers, the CEO of Indigo Airlines, recently had the opportunity to participate in one of the largest spiritual events in the world—the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Allahabad. Known for its deep cultural and religious significance, the Maha Kumbh Mela attracts millions of pilgrims from across India and around the world. This year, the event marked the convergence of over 450 million visitors over 45 days, drawing a massive crowd at the sacred river confluence, the Sangam.

A Spiritual Experience Like No Other

Elbers shared his experience at the Mela with his followers on LinkedIn, posting a series of pictures that showcased the vast scale of the event. The images depicted the sea of devotees, evening aartis, naga sadhus, and the overall spiritual atmosphere of the gathering. Reflecting on the significance of the event, Elbers highlighted the unparalleled scale of the Maha Kumbh, likening it to the entire population of Europe and exceeding the population of the United States.

In his post, Elbers wrote, “Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Once in 144 years…the largest gathering of mankind on planet Earth.” He marveled at the sheer number of visitors and the rich cultural tapestry that came together during the event.

One of the most meaningful moments of Elbers’ visit was the early morning ritual of taking a dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati River. At 5 am, Elbers joined over a million devotees in the ritual, which is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual peace. Describing this moment, Elbers said, “I found an inexplicable moment of peace in the chaos,” as he felt surrounded by chants, prayers, devotion, and the unity of humanity. He expressed his gratitude and humility in being part of such a divine experience.

A Grateful Note to the Indigo Team

In his post, Elbers also expressed appreciation for the Indigo staff who were stationed at Prayagraj Airport, ensuring smooth operations amidst the heavy rush of pilgrims. His gratitude reflected not only his personal experience but also recognition of the hard work of the team behind the scenes.

Pieter Elbers, who took over as the CEO of Indigo in 2022, has previously served as the President and CEO of KLM, the national airline of the Netherlands. His experience in aviation and leadership is complemented by a deep appreciation for cultural and spiritual milestones, as evidenced by his participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Elbers’ experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela serves as a powerful reminder of the spiritual energy and unity that the event fosters, drawing people from all walks of life to celebrate their shared humanity and devotion.

