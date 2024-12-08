Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
66% Of Indian Businesses Admit To Paying Bribes For Government Services, Survey Reveals

A recent LocalCircles survey revealed that 66% of businesses in India paid bribes to obtain government services. The survey also found that 54% of businesses were forced into bribery, while the remaining 46% paid voluntarily to speed up processes.

66% Of Indian Businesses Admit To Paying Bribes For Government Services, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by the online platform LocalCircles has shed light on the widespread practice of bribery within India’s business ecosystem. According to the survey, which covered 159 districts across the country, a staggering 66 percent of businesses admitted to paying bribes in order to obtain government services.

The survey, which gathered over 18,000 responses from businesses, revealed that bribes were paid to various government departments over the past 12 months. Business owners reported paying bribes to facilitate supplier qualifications, secure quotations, obtain orders, and collect payments. Among the bribes reported, 75 percent were paid to officials in key government departments such as legal, metrology, food, drug, health, and others. Many businesses also mentioned paying bribes to GST officials, the pollution department, municipal corporations, and the power department.

The findings further revealed that 54 percent of businesses were forced to pay bribes, while 46 percent did so voluntarily to expedite the often slow bureaucratic processes. For many, bribery had become a way of life when trying to get government departments to speed up the permit or compliance process, especially for property-related matters. Only 16 percent of businesses managed to get their work done without paying a bribe, and 19 percent claimed they “did not have a need” to do so.

Despite increasing awareness about bribery and digital initiatives aimed at reducing corruption, the survey pointed out that corrupt practices continue to thrive. The report indicated that even though CCTV cameras and the digitisation of some processes have been implemented, they have not been enough to deter bribery, as many transactions take place behind closed doors, outside of surveillance. Furthermore, the report highlighted that while the Government eProcurement marketplace and other measures have been introduced to curb corruption, loopholes still exist, especially when it comes to supplier qualifications, bid manipulation, and payment-related matters.

Interestingly, the survey revealed that although the number of bribery incidents decreased in the past year, the total value of bribes paid still remains substantial. Aakash Sharma, a partner at Deloitte India, emphasized the importance of businesses adopting robust anti-corruption frameworks in response to changing regulatory landscapes and the growing scrutiny on corruption.

In conclusion, the survey paints a concerning picture of corruption within India’s business environment. While digitisation efforts and increased awareness are positive steps, the reality of widespread bribery suggests that more comprehensive measures are required to address the issue and promote transparency across government dealings.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

