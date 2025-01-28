“Allow Me To Connect With Electorate Under Police Custody”: Tahir Hussain

Tahir Hussain, a former councillor and accused in the February 2020 Delhi riots, requested the Supreme Court to allow him to campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections while in police custody.

Senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, representing Hussain, appealed to a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta.

“There are only 4 to 5 days left for campaigning. I should be allowed to connect with the electorate while under police custody,” Aggarwal argued. He further assured the court that Hussain would not stay at his house in the riot-affected area of Mustafabad but would instead reside in a hotel and provide the necessary details.

However, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the plea, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges against Hussain. “If such relief is granted, every prisoner will start filing nomination forms from jail,” Raju contended.

The court directed Raju to clarify the security measures and costs involved if permission were granted, while also asking Aggarwal to specify the undertakings Hussain would provide.

A decision on the matter is expected at 2 PM.

Hussain had earlier sought interim bail but was denied relief on January 22 after a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict. On January 14, the Delhi High Court granted him custody parole to file his nomination papers for the Mustafabad constituency, where he is contesting on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket.

Hussain’s alleged involvement in the February 2020 riots has drawn significant attention. The violence, which erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, resulted in 53 deaths and numerous injuries. Hussain has been accused in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.

According to the prosecution, Sharma’s father, Ravinder Kumar, reported his son missing on February 25, 2020. The following day, Sharma’s body was discovered in the Khajuri Khas area, bearing 51 injuries.

As the case progresses, the Supreme Court’s decision on Hussain’s campaigning plea remains awaited.

