Saturday, January 11, 2025
Andhra Pradesh CM Plans To Overhaul TTD Administration After Tirupati Stampede

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede in Tirupati that claimed six lives and left 35 injured, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning a significant overhaul of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration.

Andhra Pradesh CM Plans To Overhaul TTD Administration After Tirupati Stampede

Andhra Pradesh government is set to revamp the administration of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) following a stampede in Tirupati that claimed six lives and injured 35 others. The tragic incident, which occurred during the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan festivities, has prompted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take swift action against officials responsible for crowd management.

On Thursday, hours after the Chief Minister visited the temple town, the government suspended Tirupati Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramana Kumar and TTD Goshala Director Haranath Reddy for their lapses in handling the crowd at the darshan token distribution centers. Additionally, Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu, TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer S Sridhar, and Joint Executive Officer M Gowthami were transferred and instructed to report to the General Administration Department without new postings.

Sources indicate that further administrative changes are likely, with TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao and Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary expected to be removed after the ongoing Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan festivities conclude on January 19. Both officers were handpicked by Naidu in 2019 to improve Tirumala’s management, but the recent events have brought their performance under scrutiny.

Pawan Kalyan’s Criticism

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has also criticized the TTD management, demanding public apologies from B R Naidu, Shyamala Rao, and Venkayya Chowdary. Speaking to the media, Kalyan held the administration accountable for the tragedy, emphasizing the need for accountability and better crowd management practices.

The TTD chairman, however, dismissed the idea of an apology as inconsequential. “It was an accident caused by mistakes from certain officials. Apologizing won’t bring back the deceased,” B R Naidu stated, adding to the criticism over the administration’s perceived insensitivity.

As the government prepares to overhaul the TTD administration, the incident has sparked widespread debates over safety measures and governance at one of India’s most visited pilgrimage sites.

