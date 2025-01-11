Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
‘Hindi Is A Language Of Convenience, Not National Language’: BJP’s Annamalai Backs Cricketer R Ashwin’s Remark

Ashwin's comments, made during a college event in Chennai, reignited discussions on India's linguistic diversity and Tamil Nadu's historical resistance to Hindi imposition.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has backed cricketer R. Ashwin’s recent statement that Hindi is not India’s national language but an official and “link language.” The remarks were made by Ashwin during a convocation ceremony at a private college near Chennai, where he emphasized the importance of recognizing linguistic diversity in the country.

Addressing the students, Ashwin asked them which language they preferred for his speech. While the options of English and Tamil received loud cheers, the mention of Hindi was met with silence. This prompted Ashwin to clarify, in Tamil, that “Hindi is not our national language; it is an official language.”

Reacting to Ashwin’s statement, Annamalai echoed the sentiment during a media interaction on Friday. “Correct. It is not a national language,” he said. “It was a link language, it is a language of convenience. Nowhere am I or anyone else saying Hindi is the national language, and Ashwin ji is correct in his observation.”

Historical Context of Tamil Nadu’s Resistance to Hindi

The debate over Hindi’s status is deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu’s history. Since the 1930s and 1940s, the state has witnessed strong resistance to the imposition of Hindi as a mandatory language in schools and government institutions. This opposition gained momentum during the Dravidian movement, which championed Tamil linguistic and cultural identity.

Ashwin’s remarks and Annamalai’s agreement reflect Tamil Nadu’s longstanding position on the subject. The state has consistently opposed attempts to impose Hindi while advocating for linguistic equality and the recognition of all regional languages.

As the conversation around India’s linguistic diversity continues, Ashwin’s comments have sparked a fresh dialogue, underscoring the importance of respecting and celebrating the country’s multilingual heritage.

Hindi Language Ravichandran Ashwin

