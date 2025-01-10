Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Language Debate: ‘Hindi Is An Official Language, Not National,’ DMK Backs, BJP Criticizes

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reignited the language debate at a Chennai college, stating Hindi is an official language, not a national one. His comment gained DMK support while BJP criticized him, urging him to avoid controversies.

Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Language Debate: ‘Hindi Is An Official Language, Not National,’ DMK Backs, BJP Criticizes

Former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking at the 23rd Graduation Day of Rajalakshmi Engineering College in Chennai on Thursday, reignited the longstanding language debate in India. Addressing a crowd of engineering students, Ashwin clarified that “Hindi is an official language and not the national language,” a statement that drew cheers from the audience and political reactions across the spectrum.

Ashwin began his address by interacting with the students, asking how many of them spoke Tamil, English, and Hindi. The response was telling. While Tamil received loud cheers and English moderate applause, the response for Hindi was notably muted.

“English students in the house…give me a yay. Tamil (students cheer loudly)…okay. Hindi (very little noise from the crowd),” Ashwin said, before adding, “Hindi is an official language and not the national language.” His remark, which resonated strongly with the Tamil-speaking audience, has stirred fresh controversy on India’s linguistic landscape.

Political Reactions

Ashwin’s comments received support from DMK leader TKS Elangovan, who remarked, “How can Hindi be a national language when many states speak different languages?” However, the BJP criticized Ashwin for his statement. BJP leader Uma Anandan questioned, “Is he a national cricketer or a Tamil Nadu cricketer?” and urged him to stay away from political debates.

The Ongoing Language Debate in India

India has long grappled with linguistic diversity and tensions. The Constitution designates Hindi as an official language, not a national one. Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to mark the adoption of Hindi as an official language in 1949.

According to the 2011 Census, 43.63% of Indians speak Hindi as their mother tongue. However, the southern states, including Tamil Nadu, have consistently opposed any perceived imposition of Hindi, citing linguistic and cultural autonomy.

Past Controversies

This isn’t the first time Tamil Nadu has seen debates over Hindi. Last year, Governor RN Ravi’s participation in a Hindi Month event at Doordarshan Tamil sparked backlash from the DMK and Congress. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the celebration, urging the Prime Minister to avoid promoting Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking states, emphasizing Tamil’s cultural pride and historical significance.

Ravichandran Ashwin

