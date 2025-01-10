Uttar Pradesh: Family Of Five Found Dead In Meerut, Couple Tied And Three Daughters Stuffed In Bed Box

A forensic team and senior officers are collecting evidence from the scene. One of the victims was found with their legs tied using a bedsheet, raising further questions about the circumstances of the crime.

A couple and their three young daughters were tragically discovered dead at their residence in the Lisadi Gate Police Station area of Meerut on Thursday night, according to police reports.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada, who visited the scene, stated that authorities were alerted about the house being locked from the outside. Upon investigation, officers accessed the premises through the roof and found the lifeless bodies of Moin, his wife Asma, and their daughters Afsa (8), Aziza (4), and Adiba (1).

“The manner in which the house was secured suggests the perpetrator may have been someone familiar to the family,” SSP Tada revealed.

Possible Motive: Old Enmity

Initial investigations point towards an old enmity as a potential motive behind the gruesome incident. “A detailed probe is underway,” added SSP Tada.

A forensic team and senior officers are collecting evidence from the scene. One of the victims was found with their legs tied using a bedsheet, raising further questions about the circumstances of the crime.

The family had recently relocated to the area, and police are delving into their background to uncover more details. Moin, a mechanic by trade, and Asma had reportedly been missing since Wednesday.

Crime Scene

Moin’s brother Salim was the first to uncover the horrifying situation. Concerned about his brother’s unexplained absence, Salim and his wife visited the house. After failing to open the locked door, they sought help from neighbors to force entry.

Inside, they found Moin and Asma’s bodies on the ground, while the children’s remains were hidden inside a bed box. Authorities are working to piece together the events leading to this tragic incident, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

