Saturday, January 11, 2025
Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary : Ayodha Gears Up For Grand Celebrations, CM Yogi To Perform Mahaabhishek

Ayodhya is abuzz with celebration as the city marks the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir.

Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary : Ayodha Gears Up For Grand Celebrations, CM Yogi To Perform Mahaabhishek

Ayodhya is abuzz with celebration as the city marks the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir. A three-day cultural and religious program has been organized from January 11 to 13, with significant participation from saints, devotees, and dignitaries. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to attend the event, which promises to be a grand affair.

Although the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla took place on January 22, 2024, the first anniversary is being observed on January 11, 2025, as per the Hindu calendar. In 2024, January 22 fell on the Dwadashi date of the Shukla Paksha in the Paush month. This year, however, the date aligns with January 11, making it the ideal occasion for the commemoration.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present in Ayodhya during the anniversary celebrations. As part of the festivities, he will perform the Abhishek (ritual bathing) of Lord Ram Lalla, participate in the aarti, and address the devotees gathered at Kuber Tila. His presence underscores the importance of the event and highlights the government’s support for the cultural and religious heritage of Ayodhya.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended invitations to around 110 VIPs from across the country to join the celebrations. Along with these special guests, the general public has also been invited to partake in the ceremonies. For their convenience, a German hangar tent has been set up at the Angad Tila site, which can accommodate up to 5,000 people. The event is expected to draw large crowds from different parts of the country.

Religious and Cultural Programs

A rich array of cultural and religious events will take place throughout the three-day celebration, making it a truly remarkable occasion for devotees and tourists alike.

Daily Events:

  • Ram Katha & Ram Leela Performances: The trust has arranged daily Ram Katha discourses and Ram Leela performances. These performances will be conducted at the mandap and yagyashala, providing devotees with a spiritual experience.
  • Kirtan Performances: Musical groups from various states will perform devotional kirtans at key intersections in Ayodhya, adding to the festive spirit of the celebrations.
  • Participation of Saints and Priests: Over 100 local saints from states like Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Ayodhya are expected to take part in the anniversary celebrations. Priests from different communities in Ayodhya have also been invited to perform the religious rituals, emphasizing the unity and diversity of the city’s spiritual practices.

Highlights of Today’s Program

The program for January 11, 2025, has been meticulously planned with a variety of religious and cultural activities:

Yagna Mandap (Temple Premises):

  • Agnihotra with mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda
  • Chanting of 6 lakh Shree Ram Mantras
  • Recitation of Ram Raksha Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa, and other prayers

Temple Ground Floor:

  • Raga Seva
  • A Congratulations Song

Yatri Suvidha Kendra (First Floor):

  • Musical Manas Paath

Angad Tila:

  • Ram Katha
  • Manas Discourse
  • Cultural Programs
  • Distribution of God’s Prasad

A Spiritual Celebration for All

The anniversary celebration at Ayodhya is not just a religious event; it is a moment for people to connect with the cultural and spiritual legacy of India. By opening the event to both VIPs and common people alike, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust ensures that everyone can be part of this significant occasion. The combination of religious rituals, cultural performances, and public participation makes this celebration a unique experience for all involved.

As Ayodhya gears up for these grand festivities, the city is set to witness a convergence of devotion, culture, and unity, creating memories that will last for years to come.

Read More : PM Modi's Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, 'Thand Me Sambhaliye …', Watch

Filed under

cm yogi Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary

