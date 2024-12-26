Anna University Student Allegedly Raped On Campus; 37-Year-Old Accused Arrested Amid Protests

The survivor and her male friend, who is a third-year student, were at a secluded spot near an old building that is near Raj Bhavan and IIT Madras.

A second-year engineering student at Anna University was allegedly raped on campus on the evening of December 23. The accused, Gnanasekaran, a 37-year-old with a criminal history, was arrested on December 25 after the survivor lodged a police complaint.

The survivor and her male friend, who is a third-year student, were at a secluded spot near an old building that is near Raj Bhavan and IIT Madras when the accused approached them around 8 p.m.

Police say Gnanasekaran intimidated the male student to leave the area before he assaulted the survivor. He is also said to have made a video of the pair and used the same for blackmailing them. Before leaving, he asked for her phone number and threatened to meet her whenever he called.

Gnanasekaran owns a roadside eatery near the campus. He has a record of criminal activities, including more than 15 cases of theft and robbery. In 2011, he was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman on the same campus, though the outcome of that case remains unclear.

The police are currently investigating his mobile phone, which they suspect might hold evidence related to similar crimes. Samples were collected from the crime scene for further analysis.

Student Protests

Students demanded the immediate action of Anna University for campus security improvements outside Anna University. The university was criticized by students as authorities did not take serious action to curb the repeated safety lapses even after the previous incidents.

Anna University Sexual Assault case Students Federation of India (SFI) staging a protest outside #AnnaUniversity pic.twitter.com/OTkTCc6fO7 — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) December 25, 2024

As a response, the university declared the installation of additional CCTV cameras all over the campus and the deployment of ex-servicemen for intensified patrolling. The university and Greater Chennai Police will jointly conduct a security review.

Opposition Slams DMK

The incident has created political outrage, with opposition parties accusing the DMK government of the alleged lapse in campus security. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused the DMK of harboring antisocial elements and pointed to alleged links between the accused and DMK leaders.

BJP state president K. Annamalai criticized the government for leaking the survivor’s identity through the First Information Report (FIR) and called for accountability.

“This is atrocious. They want to crush our voice,” declares BJP leader Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, as her party members stage a protest demonstration denouncing the DMK government for allegedly sexually assaulting an Anna University student on the Chennai campus.

#WATCH | “This is atrocious. They want to crush our voice,” says BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan as her party cadres hold a protest demonstration condemning the DMK government over alleged sexual assault of Anna University student on campus in Chennai. BJP’s Dr Tamilisai… pic.twitter.com/lxj0kRyWqG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian assured strict action and accused the opposition of politicizing the issue, citing similar incidents under previous regimes.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, including charges of rape and sexual harassment. Investigators are coordinating with Anna University’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC-POSH) to ensure a comprehensive probe. Authorities have emphasized swift action to bring the accused to justice and prevent future incidents.

