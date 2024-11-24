Mahayuti Leaders To Jointly Decide On Chief Minister: State BJP Chief

The ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra is engaged in intense discussions over the next chief ministerial candidate following its landslide victory in the state assembly elections. Leaders and workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) convened on Sunday to deliberate on government formation and the leadership question.

Coalition Dynamics and CM Candidacy

With the Mahayuti securing 235 of 288 assembly seats — BJP winning 132, Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41 — each party is positioning itself for the top role while emphasizing the need for coalition harmony. Senior leaders from both the BJP and Shiv Sena have expressed a desire to see their respective leaders assume the chief minister’s role. Discussions are underway to build consensus among the allies, as the coalition aims to project a unified front.

BJP Advocates for Fadnavis

BJP state president Chandrakant Bawankule highlighted party preferences while emphasizing collective decision-making. “The final decision would be taken by the top leaders of the three parties. It is obvious that all three ruling parties and their workers want their leader in the top position. Similarly, BJP leaders, workers, and party voters think Fadnavis should become CM,” he stated.

A senior BJP leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged the party’s strong numbers but emphasized the importance of coalition dynamics. “If Shinde continues as CM, it will send out the message that the Mahayuti is strong, and the BJP has adhered to coalition dharma. The elections were fought with Shinde as the face, and it makes sense to give the winning CM another term,” the leader explained.

National Context and Consensus Building

The decision carries additional weight in light of recent national developments where the BJP has shown greater accommodation toward its coalition partners. “Given the national scenario, where BJP lost its majority in the Lok Sabha, fostering strong alliances has become critical. The idea is to build consensus between the allies on the CM candidate. If the NCP also agrees to Devendra Fadnavis as the CM, then the Sena might also come around,” the leader noted.

Election Results

The Mahayuti’s resounding victory saw the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi secure only 50 seats, with Shiv Sena (UBT) winning 20, Congress 16, and NCP-SP 10. Two seats went to independents, while AIMIM secured one.

The final decision on the chief ministerial post is expected to reflect both electoral mandates and coalition stability, as the Mahayuti seeks to chart its course for the new term.