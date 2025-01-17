Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
BJP To Launch ‘Sankalp Patra’ For Delhi Assembly Polls, JD(U) And LJP Allocated Seats

BJP National President JP Nadda is set to launch the party's manifesto, "Sankalp Patra Part - I," for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 at 2 PM today at the party's State Office.

BJP To Launch ‘Sankalp Patra’ For Delhi Assembly Polls, JD(U) And LJP Allocated Seats

Today, BJP National President JP Nadda is set to unveil the party’s manifesto titled “Sankalp Patra Part – I” for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The launch is scheduled for 2 PM at the party’s State Office. This announcement comes on the heels of BJP’s release of its fourth candidate list, finalizing 68 out of the 70 assembly seats, with the remaining two seats allocated to its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Among its allies, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) will contest from the Burari seat, while Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will field a candidate from the Deoli assembly seat. JD(U) has named Shailendra Kumar as its candidate for Burari, while LJP (RV) is expected to announce its candidate for Deoli shortly. Both parties, known for their influence in Bihar politics, play crucial roles in the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Prominent Candidates On Race

In a strategic move, BJP has nominated prominent figures including Dushyant Gautam for Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa for Rajouri Garden, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely for Gandhi Nagar. Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma and a former MP, will contest against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit, from a prominent seat.

The upcoming Delhi assembly polls are shaping up to be a three-way contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress. AAP swept the 2020 elections with 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP secured eight seats. Congress, once dominant in Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced setbacks in recent elections, failing to secure any seats in the last two assemblies.

With the filing of nominations closing today, January 17, scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 18, followed by the last date for withdrawal of candidature on January 20. Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

(With ANI Inputs)

