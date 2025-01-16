Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Delhi Polls: Parvesh Verma Rejects Vote-Buying Claims, Calls Kejriwal’s Allegations A Sign of Panic

BJP leader Parvesh Verma has strongly denied accusations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of vote-buying ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma has strongly denied accusations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of vote-buying ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Verma, who is contesting against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, called the allegations baseless and a reflection of Kejriwal’s fear of impending defeat.

AAP has accused Verma of distributing ₹1,100 to women, along with shoes, sarees, and blankets. Verma rejected these claims, urging Kejriwal to focus on presenting his achievements to the electorate. “These allegations are made out of panic. Kejriwal knows he is facing defeat,” Verma said.

Confidence in BJP’s Victory

Verma expressed confidence in the BJP forming the government in Delhi, citing public dissatisfaction with the AAP’s governance. He claimed that Kejriwal would lose his deposit in the New Delhi constituency and finish in third place, with Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit securing the second spot.

The BJP leader also criticized Kejriwal for using the term “Dulha” to mock the BJP’s lack of a declared chief ministerial candidate. Verma dismissed this rhetoric, stating that Delhi should be treated as a mother, not a bridegroom’s responsibility.

Outlining the BJP’s vision for Delhi, Verma highlighted plans to implement the Ladli scheme for women, expedite recruitment to government vacancies, clear pending pensions, and improve rural and urban infrastructure. He also emphasized priorities like cleaning the Yamuna river and expanding public transport with 15,000 new buses.

For his constituency, Verma pledged to address employment for youth, regularize NDMC workers, and provide permanent housing for slum dwellers. He criticized AAP’s Mahila Samman Yojana, claiming it lacked feasibility due to the Delhi government’s financial deficit.

Verma stated that the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate would be decided after the polls. While ready to take on the responsibility if chosen, he emphasized that the decision rests with the party’s Parliamentary Board and elected MLAs.

The BJP leader concluded by asserting that Kejriwal’s tenure as chief minister was unlikely to continue, citing legal issues related to the excise policy case. He urged AAP to clarify its leadership plans for Delhi.

