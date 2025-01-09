Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bombay HC Declines Shiv Sena (UTB) Leader’s PIL Regarding Withdrawl Of 12 MLCs Nominations

The Bombay High Court rejected a public interest litigation filed by Shiv Sena UBT challenging the decision of then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to withhold the appointment of 12 nominated members to the Maharashtra Legislative Council

Bombay HC Declines Shiv Sena (UTB) Leader’s PIL Regarding Withdrawl Of 12 MLCs Nominations

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Shiv Sena UBT challenging the decision of then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to withhold the appointment of 12 nominated members to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

The controversy dates back to November 2020 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, proposed a list of 12 nominees for MLC seats under Article 171(5) of the Constitution, which stipulates that nominated members should have expertise in fields such as science, sports, art, or culture.

Despite repeated follow-ups, Governor Koshyari did not act on the list, sparking accusations of exercising an “illegal pocket veto.”

In 2022, after the MVA government fell, the new cabinet under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde withdrew the pending nominations, replacing them with a fresh list. This prompted Sunil Modi to file a PIL, arguing that the Governor’s prolonged inaction was unconstitutional and that the Shinde-led government’s withdrawal of the nominations overstepped legal boundaries.

The court, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, focused on key constitutional questions, including whether a Governor’s inaction in processing cabinet recommendations can be challenged and whether successive cabinets can alter pending decisions made by their predecessors.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan approved a new list of seven MLCs just before the announcement of the state assembly elections, which led to additional legal objections by Modi. He argued that such an approval during the pendency of a court judgment was improper.

In dismissing the PIL, the court upheld the Governor’s authority and the cabinet’s right to withdraw recommendations, effectively validating the current government’s stance. This decision closes a contentious chapter in Maharashtra’s political landscape while underscoring the Governor’s discretionary powers in legislative nominations.

The legal tussle also raises broader questions about the interpretation of Article 171(5) of the Constitution and the criteria for nominating MLCs, as it mandates nominees to possess specialized expertise in various fields.

Read More: Kejriwal Urges EC To Disqualify Parvesh Verma From Delhi Polls And ‘Raid His Residence’

Filed under

Bombay High Court Maharashtra Legislative Council PIL

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: Kusum Plant Chimney Collapse Kills 8, Over 25 Feared Trapped As Rescue Operations Continue

Chhattisgarh: Kusum Plant Chimney Collapse Kills 8, Over 25 Feared Trapped As Rescue Operations Continue

Jose Mourinho Emerge As Favorite To Replace Sean Dyche At Everton

Jose Mourinho Emerge As Favorite To Replace Sean Dyche At Everton

Why Is Taiwan Considering To Allow Foreigners To Join Its Military

Why Is Taiwan Considering To Allow Foreigners To Join Its Military

Donald Trump Blames Governor Gavin Newsom For California Wildfires, Demands Resignation

Donald Trump Blames Governor Gavin Newsom For California Wildfires, Demands Resignation

Delhi HC Seeks Response on Plea Over Financial Crisis at BitBNS Crypto Exchange

Delhi HC Seeks Response on Plea Over Financial Crisis at BitBNS Crypto Exchange

Entertainment

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox