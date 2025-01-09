Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kejriwal Urges EC To Disqualify Parvesh Verma From Delhi Polls And ‘Raid His Residence’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has once again raised concerns about alleged electoral malpractices ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Kejriwal Urges EC To Disqualify Parvesh Verma From Delhi Polls And ‘Raid His Residence’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has once again raised concerns about alleged electoral malpractices ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. In a meeting with senior Election Commission officials, Kejriwal demanded that BJP’s Parvesh Verma, his rival in the New Delhi assembly constituency, be barred from contesting the election. The AAP chief accused Verma of distributing money and organizing job camps, which he claimed are corrupt practices under electoral rules.

Allegations Against Parvesh Verma

Kejriwal pointed fingers at Verma for allegedly engaging in illegal activities, saying, “The BJP candidate is organising job camps, openly distributing money… These things come under corrupt practices as per Election Commission rules.” He called for a raid on Verma’s residence to uncover any illicit funds and accused him of using money to influence voters. Kejriwal’s accusations are part of his ongoing claims of electoral fraud in the constituency.

Allegations of Fake Voters and Manipulation

Kejriwal also reiterated his earlier accusations of voter manipulation, particularly concerning the addition of fake voters to the electoral rolls. The Delhi CM stated that between December 15 and January 7, there had been 5,500 fraudulent applications for the cancellation of votes in the New Delhi assembly constituency. He further alleged that in the last 15 days, 13,000 applications for new votes had been filed, many of which were faked by bringing in people from other states.

He claimed that individuals whose names were listed in the cancellation applications denied submitting the requests, labeling the situation as part of a “big scam.”

In addition to accusing Parvesh Verma of electoral manipulation, Kejriwal also targeted the local election officer of the New Delhi constituency. According to Kejriwal, the local election officer had been “surrendered” to the BJP, facilitating the alleged fraudulent activities. The Delhi CM demanded the suspension of both the local District Election Officer (DEO) and the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), citing their failure to stop the wrongdoings.

Response from Election Commission

In response to these allegations, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar refuted claims of voter deletions, asserting that multiple safeguards are in place to prevent such actions. He stated that all claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls are shared with all political parties, and no deletion can occur without proper documentation.

The Delhi assembly elections are set for February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. As the election date approaches, the political tension between AAP and BJP intensifies over allegations of electoral misconduct.

Read More : Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Filed under

Delhi Election 2025

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Lebanon Presidential Election: General Joseph Aoun Leads In First Round

Lebanon Presidential Election: General Joseph Aoun Leads In First Round

Bombay HC Declines Shiv Sena (UTB) Leader’s PIL Regarding Withdrawl Of 12 MLCs Nominations

Bombay HC Declines Shiv Sena (UTB) Leader’s PIL Regarding Withdrawl Of 12 MLCs Nominations

Chhattisgarh: Kusum Plant Chimney Collapse Kills 8, Over 25 Feared Trapped As Rescue Operations Continue

Chhattisgarh: Kusum Plant Chimney Collapse Kills 8, Over 25 Feared Trapped As Rescue Operations Continue

Jose Mourinho Emerge As Favorite To Replace Sean Dyche At Everton

Jose Mourinho Emerge As Favorite To Replace Sean Dyche At Everton

Why Is Taiwan Considering To Allow Foreigners To Join Its Military

Why Is Taiwan Considering To Allow Foreigners To Join Its Military

Entertainment

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox