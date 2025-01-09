Kejriwal Urges EC To Disqualify Parvesh Verma From Delhi Polls And ‘Raid His Residence’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has once again raised concerns about alleged electoral malpractices ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. In a meeting with senior Election Commission officials, Kejriwal demanded that BJP’s Parvesh Verma, his rival in the New Delhi assembly constituency, be barred from contesting the election. The AAP chief accused Verma of distributing money and organizing job camps, which he claimed are corrupt practices under electoral rules.

Allegations Against Parvesh Verma

Kejriwal pointed fingers at Verma for allegedly engaging in illegal activities, saying, “The BJP candidate is organising job camps, openly distributing money… These things come under corrupt practices as per Election Commission rules.” He called for a raid on Verma’s residence to uncover any illicit funds and accused him of using money to influence voters. Kejriwal’s accusations are part of his ongoing claims of electoral fraud in the constituency.

Allegations of Fake Voters and Manipulation

Kejriwal also reiterated his earlier accusations of voter manipulation, particularly concerning the addition of fake voters to the electoral rolls. The Delhi CM stated that between December 15 and January 7, there had been 5,500 fraudulent applications for the cancellation of votes in the New Delhi assembly constituency. He further alleged that in the last 15 days, 13,000 applications for new votes had been filed, many of which were faked by bringing in people from other states.

He claimed that individuals whose names were listed in the cancellation applications denied submitting the requests, labeling the situation as part of a “big scam.”

In addition to accusing Parvesh Verma of electoral manipulation, Kejriwal also targeted the local election officer of the New Delhi constituency. According to Kejriwal, the local election officer had been “surrendered” to the BJP, facilitating the alleged fraudulent activities. The Delhi CM demanded the suspension of both the local District Election Officer (DEO) and the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), citing their failure to stop the wrongdoings.

Response from Election Commission

In response to these allegations, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar refuted claims of voter deletions, asserting that multiple safeguards are in place to prevent such actions. He stated that all claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls are shared with all political parties, and no deletion can occur without proper documentation.

The Delhi assembly elections are set for February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. As the election date approaches, the political tension between AAP and BJP intensifies over allegations of electoral misconduct.

Read More : Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections