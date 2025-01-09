Delhi BJP Chief Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Liar’ And ‘Kaali Zubaan’ Ahead Of Delhi Elections

As the Delhi assembly election approaches, the battle of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has escalated

As the Delhi assembly election approaches, the battle of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has escalated. BJP Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “synonym for lies” and accusing him of failing to deliver on any of his promises during his tenure. Sachdeva claimed that the only statement by Kejriwal that came true was that AAP party members, including Kejriwal himself, ended up in jail.

Sachdeva cited various promises made by Kejriwal that were never fulfilled. One of the key promises was his vow not to take government cars, bungalows, or security, which he allegedly went back on after coming to power. The BJP leader also brought up Kejriwal’s promise to provide ₹1,000 to women in Punjab once AAP took office; however, no such payments were made, according to Sachdeva.

In another jibe, Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal’s commitment to cleaning the Yamuna River, pointing out that he had promised to clean it within one year and even take a dip in it with his entire cabinet, yet no significant progress had been made. Calling Kejriwal’s rhetoric dishonest, Sachdeva said, “His name itself means lie. He cannot speak the truth.”

Sheesh Mahal Row and AAP’s Protest

The BJP also seized the opportunity to bring attention to the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s former bungalow. AAP leaders tried to enter the residence, but were stopped by the police, leading to a tense standoff. The BJP also questioned the request made by AAP’s Chief Minister Atishi for a separate bungalow despite already being allotted a government residence.

With the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5, both AAP and BJP are gearing up for a fierce contest. AAP, which has won the last two terms with impressive margins, is now facing a tough challenge from both the BJP and Congress, who are keen to make inroads into the capital’s political landscape.

The ongoing accusations and political drama reflect the growing intensity of the race as Delhians prepare to head to the polls.

