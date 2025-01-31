Home
Budget 2025: Hilarious Memes Take Over Social Media Ahead Of Union Budget- Here Are The Best Ones!

While many focus on serious economic issues, memes and humorous takes on the budget have also taken over the internet.

Budget 2025: Hilarious Memes Take Over Social Media Ahead Of Union Budget- Here Are The Best Ones!

Budget 2025


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1. With experts outlining their expectations and the middle class hoping for tax relief, discussions on social media are intensifying.

While many focus on serious economic issues, memes and humorous takes on the budget have also taken over the internet.

Social Media Buzz: Memes and Satirical Takes on Budget 2025

Amid widespread speculation, memes referencing pop culture and iconic film dialogues are making rounds on social media.

From comparisons between Elon Musk and Nirmala Sitharaman to scenes from the hit web series ‘Panchayat’, netizens are finding creative ways to express their opinions.

One viral meme features Mithun Chakraborty’s famous dialogue, “Tum ameer ho, khushnaseeb ho, mai gareeb hu, badnaseeb hu” (You are rich, hence happy, but I am poor and unfortunate), highlighting concerns that the middle class often gets overlooked in budget allocations.

Another popular reference is from the classic Bollywood movie Mughal-e-Azam, where dialogues have been humorously tweaked to reflect reactions to the budget.

Debates on Welfare Schemes and Economic Challenges

Ahead of the budget announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, to bless the country’s poor and middle class. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, he said, “I pray to Goddess Lakshmi that the poor and middle-class sections of the country are blessed by her.”

Meanwhile, netizens have also taken a dig at various government welfare schemes, including the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, questioning their impact on economic relief for the common people.

Union Budget 2025: Date and Schedule

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 with an address by President Droupadi Murmu.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive budget on February 1 at 11 AM in the Lok Sabha.

So far, Sitharaman has presented six full budgets and two interim budgets under the BJP-led government. The session will be held in two phases:

First phase: January 31 – February 13
Second phase: March 10 – April 4

Additionally, the Economic Survey 2025 was presented in Parliament on January 31, setting the stage for discussions on economic growth, fiscal policies, and reforms.

As the countdown to the budget presentation begins, all eyes are on the Finance Minister’s announcements and their impact on different economic sectors.

