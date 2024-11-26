Cyclone ‘Fengal’ Alert: Tamil Nadu To Face Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms & School Closures!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that this system will likely evolve into a cyclonic storm by November 27. If it reaches the coast, the system will be named ‘Fengal’.

A deep depression has formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 800 km south-southeast of Chennai, and is intensifying as it moves north-northwest at 12 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that this system will likely evolve into a cyclonic storm by November 27. If it reaches the coast, the system will be named ‘Fengal’. The storm is predicted to track towards Tamil Nadu and may impact Sri Lanka over the next two days, bringing heavy rain to the region.

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Tamil Nadu

Weather Forecaster Pradeep John said that the rains in Chennai would be heavy from here up to the 1st of December, 2024. The rain was expected to be at its heaviest between November 30 and December 1. The reason for this stretched-out rainfall is that the deep depression is still crawling toward the Tamil Nadu coast, indicating a possibility of floods and waterlogging in several areas.

Another weather expert from Chennai, K. Srikanth, explained that the depression has now moved westward, now bringing it nearer to Sri Lanka than was initially thought. That means this would be even more intense heavy at the likely place South Coastal Tamil Nadu, the Delta region, and Chennai. Stalled at almost bamboozling near the Tamil Nadu coast, this depression cannot really be good news, predicting that fair amounts of rain would be expected over the next 24-48 hours.

Rainfall Details and Alerts for Chennai

Chennai is preparing for a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly from tonight. The temperature is expected to remain between a maximum of 29-30°C and a minimum of 24-25°C. Tamil Nadu has, by now, registered a total of rainfall of 33 cm in the state since October 1st and a deficit of 1%. As per the statistics, Chennai has received 55 cm rainfall, leading to a shortfall of 9%. This outcome shows that further water stress may be possible in reservoirs within the city.

Meanwhile, Poondi reservoir has 15% of its capacity filled, Sembarambakkam holds water to 59%, and Red Hills holds 71%, creating anxiety for the water needs of the city. With heavy rains forecast, the region will hence obtain the much-needed fill in its dams and bring some relief to its drought-prone areas.

Schools and Colleges Shut in Tamil Nadu

Due to the forecasted heavy rains, schools and colleges across several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, have been closed. These areas are expected to experience severe weather conditions from November 26. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts, signaling the intensity of the rainfall.

November 26: Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur.

November 27: Very heavy rainfall is predicted in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

November 28-30: The heavy rains are forecast to spread across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet.

Impact on Coastal Tamil Nadu and Delta Regions

The deep depression is set to bring significant rainfall to coastal districts like Nagai, Karaikal, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Ramanathapuram. These areas are likely to bear the brunt of the weather system. The storm’s proximity is expected to bring intense rainfall to the Delta region, which could result in localized flooding and waterlogging.

The IMD has forecasted that the North-East monsoon will intensify over Tamil Nadu as the deep depression strengthens. As the system continues to develop, residents of Chennai and surrounding districts are urged to stay alert to weather updates and take precautions against the expected rainfall and flooding risks.

With Cyclone ‘Fengal’ potentially bringing heavy rains and cyclonic conditions to Tamil Nadu, the next few days will be critical for the region. Residents of Chennai and coastal districts must remain vigilant as weather systems continue to evolve, with authorities issuing warnings for extreme rainfall, floods, and possible disruptions to daily life.

