Is Bengaluru Ready For Cyclonic Rains? Weather Will Drop To 12°C Soon!

As the cyclone heads north-northwest, it’s expected to bring moderate rain and thundershowers to several districts, including Bengaluru, during November 26 and 27. The weather department has issued a warning that temperatures could dip further, potentially reaching 12°C in the coming days. (Read more below)

Bengaluru is experiencing a refreshing change in its weather, offering a hill station-like atmosphere for residents. With overcast skies and a chilly breeze sweeping through the city, it’s the perfect time to embrace the early winter chill. Light drizzles are adding to the cozy vibes, and areas like Banaswadi, HBR Layout, Horamavu, Kalyan Nagar, Lingarajapuram, Ramamurthy Nagar, Jalahalli, and Mathikere are particularly seeing the soft rains. As the temperatures dip and the cool breeze sets in, it’s the ideal time for Bengaluru residents to bundle up in warm layers and enjoy the cozy surroundings.

Cyclone on the Horizon: Weather Changes for Bengaluru

While the cool weather is adding to the charm, Bengaluru is bracing for more changes due to a deep depression forming in the Bay of Bengal. This system is set to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday and is moving towards Tamil Nadu while skirting Sri Lanka. As the cyclone heads north-northwest, it’s expected to bring moderate rain and thundershowers to several districts, including Bengaluru, during November 26 and 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and haze for Bengaluru, along with a slight chance of rainfall.

Temperatures and Rainfall: What to Expect

The temperatures in Bengaluru are predicted to remain between 24°C and 18°C on Tuesday and 24°C and 19°C on Wednesday. Despite the threat of rain in some districts, the IMD has stated that dry weather is expected in Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and most parts of South Interior Karnataka. However, Bengaluru itself might experience mist and fog in the early morning hours.

Rainfall Expected in Various Districts

Several districts are expected to see rainfall as the cyclone’s influence takes hold. These include Kolar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu, and Hassan. While Bengaluru may not witness heavy rain directly, the surrounding areas will feel the full impact of the cyclone.

Cold Weather and the Cool Ocean Temperature Phenomenon

In addition to the rain, meteorologists are predicting a colder-than-usual winter for Bengaluru, which could be harsher due to a global climate phenomenon linked to lower-than-normal surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. This condition is expected to contribute to the chill. According to CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, the city can expect a further drop in temperatures. The minimum temperature in both urban and rural areas has already been hovering between 15.5°C and 16°C, signaling the early onset of winter. The weather department has issued a warning that temperatures could dip further, potentially reaching 12°C in the coming days.

The Chill to Intensify: December and January

Bengaluru residents should brace for an even colder winter, as temperatures are expected to drop further in December and January. With the chill setting in, it’s advisable to prepare for a cozy winter by bundling up with sweaters, gloves, and socks when heading out. The coming days may bring more rainfall, mist, and chilly winds, providing a perfect opportunity to enjoy hot beverages and cozy indoor activities.

As the city moves deeper into the winter season, Bengaluru’s weather is providing a delightful respite from the usual heat. With the early onset of winter, moderate rain, and the impending cyclone, it’s a time to embrace the cool and misty atmosphere while staying warm and safe. Whether you’re enjoying the drizzles or staying indoors, Bengaluru’s weather offers something special for all.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Dense Fog In North India