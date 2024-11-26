Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Dense Fog In North India

IMD informs that due to the presence of very dense cyclone circulation over central South Bay of Bengal and the East Equatorial Indian Ocean, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh would receive heavy to very heavy showers in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for several regions across India this week, with predictions of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, dense fog in the north, and poor air quality in Delhi. The department also raised an alert regarding a depression forming over the South Bay of Bengal that is expected to intensify over the coming days.

Heavy Rainfall for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

IMD informs that due to the presence of very dense cyclone circulation over central South Bay of Bengal and the East Equatorial Indian Ocean, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh would receive heavy to very heavy showers in the coming days. The depression is expected to move northwestwards resulting in heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 26 and 27.

In addition to Tamil Nadu, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh will also observe very heavy showers from November 26 to 29. It is now more than evident that coastal delta areas in Tamil Nadu will be the worst affected targets for intense rainfall, which is likely to run.

Dense Fog in North India

While the south experiences heavy rainfall, northern India is preparing for dense fog, particularly in areas like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has warned that these regions will be affected by dense fog from November 28 to December 1. Additionally, Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience isolated pockets of fog from November 26 to 30, which may disrupt daily activities and visibility.

Delhi’s Air Quality in “Very Poor” Category

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to battle hazardous air quality. A thick layer of smog wrapped the national capital on Tuesday morning as residents woke up to a “very poor” air quality index (AQI). According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the reading was 382 at 7 am, although that was an improvement compared to the previous few days when the condition had been in the “severe” range, just not much of an improvement as far as residents were concerned. The sight is primarily doomed around the New Delhi Railway Station due to the reduced visibility.

The Directorate of Education, in turn, has issued guidelines for schools to follow and advised them to enter into a “hybrid” mode of teaching where necessary both online and physical classes wherever feasible, as a measure to cut down exposure to the polluted environment within very dangerous air quality levels, especially for students of up to class 12.

The IMD’s weather predictions indicate a challenging week ahead for India, with heavy rainfall in the south, dense fog in the north, and ongoing air pollution concerns in Delhi. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, particularly in regions affected by heavy rainfall and poor air quality, to stay safe during this adverse weather period.

As the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies, authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates to help the public prepare for the weather impacts.

