Cyclone Fengal Hits Tamil Nadu: One Dead, Chennai Airport Shut, And Widespread Flooding

Cyclone Fengal hit Tamil Nadu: Severe flooding reported as one person is confirmed to have died; widespread disturbances reported, with Chennai Airport still closed, train services affected, and rescue work in progress. Heavy rain continues; residents advised not to venture out.

Cyclone Fengal has brought fury upon Tamil Nadu with heavy rain and waterlogging in the city and the surroundings of Chennai. Transport systems were affected as Chennai Airport has been shut down till December 1 at 4 a.m. earlier in the day it was to be shut down till 7 p.m. on November 30.

Train services also got badly affected. Unluckily, one person has been killed who is an outsider and had been electrocuted while reaching a cash machine.

Early Impact Of Cyclone Fengal

The cyclone made landfall about 7 pm on Saturday over the coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, causing torrential rainfall and strong winds that submerged Chennai and neighboring regions. Airlines such as IndiGo have issued advisories to passengers to verify the status of their flights.

IndiGo took to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and announced flight diversions. “Due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal in Chennai, flights operating to the city are being diverted. Our crew and airport teams are committed to providing support during this time. We appreciate your patience,” the airline stated.

Government Ups Relief Work

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met the District Collectors at the State Emergency Operation Center to assess the situation. He inspected relief kitchens and pumping stations and assured the public that the government was there to support them, saying, “Corporation employees are on the ground to handle the storm’s impact. I urge residents to follow safety guidelines and limit outdoor activities.”

As a relief measure, CM Stalin ordered Amma Canteens to provide free food at various centers. Most schools, colleges, and institutions have been shut as a precautionary measure.

Transport Disruptions And Aid

Indian Railways has rescheduled its trains due to the floods. The frequency of EMU trains in Chennai Division has been reduced and suburban services between Chennai Beach and Velachery have been cancelled. Several trains have been diverted and the railways have provided helpline numbers for passengers stranded due to the flood:

Comm Control: 044-25330952, 044-25330953

Chennai Central: 044-25354140 & 22277

Egmore: 9003161811

Tambaram: 8610459668

Chennai Metro and Chennai Water Metro are working hard to clear waterlogged streets while police and rescue teams are evacuating residents from low-lying areas to shelter homes.

Coastal Areas On High Alert

The Puducherry administration has increased security along the coastline. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalaivanan visited beaches and roads. People have been asked not to visit beaches, including Marina Beach and Pattinapakkam, as a precautionary measure.

India Meteorological Department is monitoring the Cyclone Fengal using Doppler weather radars at Chennai and Sriharikota. The IMD report stated that the cyclone is likely to cause widespread impact along the North Tamil Nadu coastal districts.

While severe weather rages on in Chennai, the authorities continue efforts to nullify the storm effects and bring normalcy back to the region.

