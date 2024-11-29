Cyclonic Fengal To Make Landfall Near Puducherry Tomorrow

The IMD reports that Fengal's wind speed will reach 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h when it crosses the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts in the afternoon.

Cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ is set to make landfall near Puducherry on November 30, with wind speeds reaching up to 90 km/h, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As the storm approaches, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions and advised the public to stay indoors. The storm is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy showers in some areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Impact and Preparations for Cyclone Fengal

The storm, which intensified from a deep depression into a cyclonic storm earlier today, is expected to hit the coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry. The IMD reports that Fengal’s wind speed will reach 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h when it crosses the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts in the afternoon.

In response to the impending storm, public transport services along the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road will be suspended. Authorities have also urged people to avoid beaches and recreational areas. Construction companies have been instructed to secure machinery and equipment, while advertising hoardings are to be monitored to prevent accidents.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has put in place several measures to ensure the safety of residents. Local officials have coordinated the setup of relief camps, and over 4,100 boats have been brought ashore. Relief camps are also ready for use in districts like Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, with over 470 people currently housed in shelters.

Senior officials are stationed across districts such as Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Chennai to supervise rescue operations. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert, and essential supplies like motor pumps and generators are prepared for emergency use.

Forecast for the Coming Days

Following the landfall on November 30, Fengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to interior Tamil Nadu, particularly in isolated places, on December 1. On December 2 and 3, heavy rain may continue in certain areas of the state. The IMD has urged the public to stay updated on weather alerts and follow government instructions for safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the storm’s impact and urged the public to take necessary precautions. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra also highlighted the ongoing preparedness efforts to mitigate the damage caused by the cyclone.

The authorities are continuously monitoring the situation, ensuring that essential services remain operational, and coordinating with local administrations to assist affected regions.