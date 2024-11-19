Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi Air Pollution: Why NASA Is Unable To Capture Parali Burning? ISRO Scientist Hiren Jethva On Farmers Evading Satellites

The burning of crop residue in Punjab and Haryana has long been a major contributor to Delhi's winter air pollution.

Delhi Air Pollution: Why NASA Is Unable To Capture Parali Burning? ISRO Scientist Hiren Jethva On Farmers Evading Satellites

With the onset of winter, Delhi finds itself grappling with another severe air quality crisis. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a staggering 500 today, prompting authorities to activate Stage-4 of emergency anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In such an air emergency, the CAQM implemented a stringent 8-point action plan aimed at curbing the escalating pollution and protecting public health.

Hence, the larger question stands “how did we get here, yet again?”

Farm Fires: A Persistent Culprit?

The burning of crop residue in Punjab and Haryana has long been a major contributor to Delhi’s winter air pollution. However, official data this year suggests a dip in farm fire contributions. According to the Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS), farm fires accounted for 16.23% of Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, compared to nearly 21% last year.

But is the data painting a full picture?

Dr. Hiren Jethva, a senior NASA research scientist, offers a critical perspective.  He challenges the notion of a significant dip in crop burning activities, pointing out:
“Satellite data from NASA and NOAA often captures fire activities during their overpass times, typically between 1:30 PM and 2 PM. However, data from Korean satellites and other sources reveal a surge in fires between 4 to 6 PM, which goes undetected by earlier satellites. Additionally, reports suggest farmers are burning at night, further complicating accurate tracking.”

Dr. Jethva highlights that these temporal shifts in burning patterns may be intentional or coincidental but stresses that the overall volume of crop burning has not decreased.

Beyond Farm Fires: What Else is Contributing To Pollution?

While crop residue burning remains a significant factor, experts underline that it’s not the sole contributor to Delhi’s toxic air. Factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and construction dust exacerbate the crisis. The odd-even scheme and other “band-aid” measures have provided temporary relief in the past but fail to address systemic issues.

Dr. Jethva also emphasized:
“To truly understand the scale of crop burning, we need geostationary satellites dedicated to monitoring the Indian subcontinent. Current data does not capture the full extent of the fires, and coordinated efforts are necessary to address this socio-economic and political challenge.”

No On Sight Solution, Calls for Unified Action

The solution, experts argue, lies in collaboration. Government agencies, NGOs, and policymakers need to come together to address this multi-faceted crisis. The impact is particularly severe for vulnerable groups—children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions like asthma.

Even indoors, residents of Delhi are inhaling hazardous air, making it imperative to treat this crisis with urgency. Without a unified, long-term strategy, the cycle of air emergencies will only continue, leaving Delhi gasping for breath every winter.

What Lies Ahead?

As Delhi activates its stringent anti-pollution measures, the road to cleaner air seems far from clear. The city must focus on sustainable solutions that address both immediate and underlying causes of pollution. Until then, residents remain trapped in a recurring nightmare, breathing toxic air with little respite in sight.

Filed under

delhi air pollution farm burning Hiren Jethva NASA research scientist NASA Satellite Parali Burning
