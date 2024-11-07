Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Surge In Respiratory Patients At AIIMS As Doctors Urge Caution

As Delhi battles severe air pollution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is witnessing an influx of patients with respiratory issues visiting the Pulmonology Department's Outpatient Department (OPD), according to a statement from a doctor on Thursday.

Visuals from the OPD highlight the large number of patients seeking medical attention for respiratory problems.

Dr. Karan Madan, Associate Professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at AIIMS, told ANI, “We are observing a significant increase in patients facing respiratory issues, particularly those with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Many of these patients report that their asthma symptoms are worsening in the current environment.”

Dr. Madan further explained that several patients with severe respiratory symptoms have also been admitted to the hospital.

He added, “Many patients are experiencing what we term a ‘severe exacerbation,’ a worsening of symptoms. Consequently, several patients have required hospital admission. This is indeed a challenging time for those with respiratory conditions.”

In light of the situation, Dr. Madan advised individuals with respiratory issues to remain indoors and minimize outdoor activities to avoid pollution exposure.

“We have observed approximately a 15 to 20 percent increase in the number of patients suffering from exacerbated respiratory issues, particularly those with pre-existing asthma. Patients with respiratory concerns should limit their exposure to outdoor air,” he advised.

Dr. Madan also suggested that people exercise indoors, if possible, to reduce exposure to air pollutants. He added, “If you have asthma, ensure you take your inhalers regularly.”

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

