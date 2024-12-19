Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Delhi Police Register FIR Against Rahul Gandhi After BJP Leaders Injured In Parliament Scuffle

An FIR has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a violent clash in Parliament between BJP and INDIA bloc MPs. The altercation erupted over allegations of an insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, with the BJP accusing Gandhi of physically assaulting two MPs.

Delhi Police Register FIR Against Rahul Gandhi After BJP Leaders Injured In Parliament Scuffle

A violent clash in Parliament between MPs from the BJP and INDIA bloc has led to an FIR being filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The incident, which occurred near the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament, involved heated allegations of physical assault, including charges against Gandhi for allegedly attacking two BJP MPs, including Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

The confrontation between opposition MPs and BJP members escalated over an alleged insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. As the INDIA bloc MPs attempted to push past BJP MPs protesting at the Makar Dwar entrance, tensions flared, culminating in a scuffle.

Rahul Gandhi Accused of Assault

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of physically assaulting BJP MPs during the altercation. Notably, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey charged Gandhi with pushing Pratap Chandra Sarangi, a senior BJP MP from Balasore, Odisha. Sarangi, 69, sustained injuries to his left temple in the incident, which has further fueled political tensions.

Law Minister Confirms Injuries to BJP MPs

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed that another BJP MP, Mukesh Rajput, was also injured during the clash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly reached out to both Sarangi and Rajput to inquire about their conditions.

In response to the incident, the BJP filed a police complaint against Gandhi, accusing him of attempt to murder, among other charges. The Congress leader has denied the allegations, maintaining that he did not push Sarangi. The ongoing feud between the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc has only deepened following the altercation.

Impact on Parliament’s Atmosphere

This violent confrontation marks another dramatic escalation in the already charged atmosphere within Parliament. It highlights the growing political divide between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, especially as the debate over Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy remains at the center of controversy.

Filed under

FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

