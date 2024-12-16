Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Delhi Wakes Up With Foggy View, Temperature Dips To 5 Degree Celsius

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital's minimum temperature on Monday is expected to be 5 degrees Celsius, with the maximum reaching 23 degrees Celsius.

Delhi experienced another chilly day on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday dropped to 4.9 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees lower than the normal range for this time of year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital’s minimum temperature on Monday is expected to be 5 degrees Celsius, with the maximum reaching 23 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, which was slightly below the normal range by 0.2 degrees.

The IMD also forecasted moderate fog in the capital on Monday, which could impact visibility and add to the already cold conditions.

In neighboring Haryana, temperatures were even colder. Hisar recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul reported 3 degrees Celsius. Other cities in the region, including Bhiwani, Gurugram, Rohtak, and Ambala, saw temperatures ranging from 3 to 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius. The meteorological office has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for cold wave conditions in the lower hills and plains of the region until Thursday and predicts dry weather for the next week.

Air Quality in Delhi Deteriorates

Along with the cold weather, Delhi’s air quality has taken a turn for the worse. On Monday, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 353 in the Pusa area of West Delhi, falling into the “very poor” category. This marks a significant decline after the AQI improved to “moderate” levels earlier in December.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies the AQI in various categories: “good” (0-50), “satisfactory” (51-100), “moderate” (101-200), “poor” (201-300), “very poor” (301-400), and “severe” (above 400). The worsening air quality is a concern, particularly for those with respiratory conditions, as the toxic levels of pollution could lead to health issues.

