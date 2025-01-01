Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
we-woman

Delhi: Woodbox Café Owner Dies By Suicide After Divorce With Wife

According to a 16-minute audio clip that investigators were able to access, Khurana and his wife are reportedly fighting over a business dispute.

Delhi: Woodbox Café Owner Dies By Suicide After Divorce With Wife

Puneet Khurana, co-founder of the popular Woodbox Café in Delhi, was found dead at his residence in Kalyan Vihar, Model Town, on Tuesday evening. Police suspect the 34-year-old died by suicide.

Khurana was found hanging in his room, and the police recovered his phone during the course of the investigation. Police sources revealed that Khurana and his wife, Manika Jagdish Pahwa, were filing for divorce. It was also learnt that the couple was into a business tussle regarding their café.

According to Khurana’s family, he was ‘upset’ with his wife. The two got married in 2016, officials said.

According to a 16-minute audio clip that investigators were able to access, Khurana and his wife are reportedly fighting over a business dispute. Pahwa can be heard demanding her share of money because, “We are getting divorced, but I am still a business partner,” she said.

His wife, Manika, has been summoned by the police to be questioned as they look into the circumstances surrounding Khurana’s death.

Similarities have been made between the case and the recent suicide of techie Atul Subhash of Bengaluru, who left behind a 24-page note accusing his wife and her family of harassment. Subhash, 34, committed suicide in December after he claimed that his in-laws had been torturing him emotionally and legally. His brother, mother, and wife, Nikita Singhania, were taken into custody following his passing.

