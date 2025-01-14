Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Delhi CM Atishi Files Nomination For Assembly Polls From Kalkaji Seat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi officially filed her nomination papers on Tuesday, January 14, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi CM Atishi Files Nomination For Assembly Polls From Kalkaji Seat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi officially filed her nomination papers on Tuesday, January 14, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. She submitted her nomination at the District Magistrate’s office in Lajpat Nagar, representing the Kalkaji constituency.

Election Schedule and Stakes

Elections for all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 5, with results set to be announced on February 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, is pulling out all the stops to end the AAP’s decade-long dominance.

The AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been a formidable force in Delhi politics since its sweeping victories in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections. In 2015, the AAP reduced the BJP to just three seats, and in 2020, the BJP managed to win only eight seats while AAP retained a commanding majority.

Atishi’s Journey and Vision

Atishi, a key leader within the AAP, has gained prominence for her work in education reform and governance. Known for her grassroots approach and policy initiatives, she has been a pivotal figure in shaping the AAP’s narrative of development and good governance.

As the campaign heats up, Atishi is expected to highlight the achievements of the AAP government, including advancements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, while also countering the BJP’s efforts to wrest control of the capital.

A Battle for Delhi

The upcoming elections will be a critical test for both parties. While the AAP seeks to consolidate its hold with a promise of continuing its “Delhi model of governance,” the BJP is aiming for a comeback with a focus on national policies and governance.

The Kalkaji constituency, with its diverse voter base, will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this high-stakes election.

