This New App Will Soon Help Delhi Voters Escape The Long Queue At Polling Booth

In a first for Delhi, voters will soon have access to an innovative tool that allows them to plan their visits to polling booths based on real-time queue lengths. This new application, developed by the Delhi Election Office, is set to revolutionize the voting experience by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the process and reduce waiting times.

How the Application Works

The application will utilize AI to estimate the number of people in line at each polling station on election day. Cameras installed at all polling booths will live-stream the voting process, providing real-time input for the app.

By analyzing live footage, the AI will calculate the queue length at each station. Voters can log into the app, enter their constituency and polling booth details, and receive instant updates on the current crowd size. This information empowers voters to choose the most convenient time to cast their vote, avoiding peak crowds.

Measures to Enhance Voter Experience

In addition to the app, the Delhi Election Office is implementing measures to address congestion at high-traffic polling centres. Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz announced that at particularly crowded centres, arrangements will be made to allow multiple voters to enter simultaneously, ensuring a steady flow of voters throughout the day.

Polling officers will also undergo advanced training to handle multiple tasks efficiently, expediting the process inside booths. These initiatives aim to provide a seamless voting experience, reducing wait times and encouraging more citizens to exercise their right to vote.

A Step Towards Modernizing Elections

This groundbreaking initiative underscores the role of technology in enhancing civic engagement. By leveraging AI, the Delhi Election Office seeks to make the voting process more accessible and voter-friendly.

With these improvements, Delhi aims to boost voter turnout and set a precedent for modernizing electoral practices across the country. As elections continue to evolve, this AI-driven application represents a significant step towards a more efficient and participatory democracy.

