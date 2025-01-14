Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
UGC-NET December 2024 Examination Postponed, Check The Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the UGC-NET December 2024 examination scheduled for January 15, citing the celebration of major harvest festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and others.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the UGC-NET December 2024 examination scheduled for January 15, citing the celebration of major harvest festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and others. The decision comes after widespread appeals, including a formal request by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The NTA acknowledged receiving multiple representations urging the rescheduling of the exam to accommodate candidates observing these significant festivals.

“In consideration of the aspirants’ interests, the NTA has decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2024 exam scheduled on January 15. The revised date will be announced soon, while the examinations scheduled for January 16 will proceed as planned,” read the agency’s statement.

Appeals for Postponement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had previously written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing the cultural and historical importance of Pongal, which has been celebrated for over 3,000 years. In his letter, Stalin noted that Pongal is more than just a festival—it represents the essence of Tamil heritage and tradition.

Stalin highlighted the practical challenges that candidates would face if the exam coincided with the holidays. He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had declared public holidays from January 14 to January 17 for the festival, and urged the Union government to ensure the exam does not cause undue hardship to aspirants.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also raised the issue, advocating for the postponement to support the candidates.

About UGC-NET

The UGC-NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is a prestigious national-level exam conducted twice a year by the NTA. It serves as a gateway for candidates aspiring to secure Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), qualify as assistant professors, and gain admission to doctoral programs.

The NTA’s decision to reschedule the exam demonstrates a commitment to accommodating the cultural and traditional needs of candidates while maintaining the integrity of the examination process. Candidates are advised to stay updated on the NTA website for further announcements regarding the new exam date.

