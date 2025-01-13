Delhi High Court Reprimands AAP Govt For The Delay In CAG Report

The Delhi High Court has reprimanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for its delay in presenting the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the excise policy scam before the Assembly Speaker.

The Delhi High Court has reprimanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for its delay in presenting the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the excise policy scam before the Assembly Speaker. The controversy has already led to the arrests of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia.

“The delay in handling this matter is unfortunate,” remarked Justice Sachin Datta, adding that the government should have promptly submitted the report to the Speaker for discussion in the Assembly. He further noted, “The manner in which this has been managed raises serious questions about the government’s intent.”

The court also reviewed a plea by BJP MLAs, including Vijender Gupta, demanding a special session of the Delhi Assembly to discuss the report. However, Justice Datta observed, “With elections around the corner, convening a special session at this stage may not be feasible.”

Key Findings of the CAG Report

The CAG report highlighted irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy, leading to a revenue loss of ₹2,026 crore. The report flagged non-compliance with policy objectives, lack of transparency in pricing, and procedural violations in the issuance of liquor licenses.

A significant portion of the loss—₹890 crore—stemmed from the government’s failure to re-tender surrendered licenses before the policy period ended. Another ₹941 crore loss was attributed to exemptions granted to zonal licenses. Additionally, the report criticized the Excise Department for issuing licenses without verifying solvency, audited financial statements, sales data, wholesale pricing in other states, and criminal background checks.

Political Fallout

AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the timing and authenticity of the report, accusing the BJP of using it to spread misinformation. He alleged that the ruling party was violating the Model Code of Conduct by making unsubstantiated claims during the election period.

In its defense, the Delhi government informed the court that the CAG reports had been sent to the Assembly Speaker. However, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat argued that tabling these reports so close to the end of the Assembly’s tenure would be futile.

Election-Driven Tensions

With Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, political tensions between the AAP and BJP have intensified. The BJP has targeted AAP over alleged corruption in Chief Minister Kejriwal’s residence renovation, with costs purportedly escalating from ₹8 crore to ₹32 crore. The opposition has also revived allegations of a ₹8,500 crore scam in the Yamuna cleaning project. Last year, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva’s protest by taking a dip in the polluted Yamuna turned controversial when he developed a skin condition.

