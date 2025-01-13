Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

A tragic case of mistaken identity led to the death of a taxi driver in Lucknow on December 30. Uttar Pradesh police revealed that the killing was orchestrated by a gang of hitmen hired by a lawyer, Aaftab Ahmed, who had intended to target the family of a woman he was allegedly in love with.

UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

A tragic case of mistaken identity led to the death of a taxi driver in Lucknow on December 30. Uttar Pradesh police revealed that the killing was orchestrated by a gang of hitmen hired by a lawyer, Aaftab Ahmed, who had intended to target the family of a woman he was allegedly in love with.

Three individuals, including Ahmed, have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to police investigations, Ahmed had plotted to eliminate the woman’s family members but the hitmen he hired killed the wrong person.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Rizwan, was a taxi driver who happened to be in the Madehganj area, where the hitmen mistook him for their intended target. The gang carried out the murder, unaware of their error.

The Motive Behind the Plan

The police have identified lawyer Aaftab Ahmed as the mastermind behind the plot. Ahmed allegedly had an affair with the woman and sought to eliminate her husband and father to remove obstacles in their relationship.

To execute his plan, Ahmed hired a gang of hitmen who enlisted a man named Yasir to coordinate the attack. Yasir, in turn, brought another accomplice, Krishnakant, on board to carry out the murders.

However, confusion during the execution of the plan led to Rizwan’s death instead. The botched operation caused a fallout between the hitmen and Ahmed, as the lawyer refused to pay the remaining amount of the agreed-upon sum after the mistake. Ahmed had reportedly made an advance payment of ₹2 lakh to the gang before the crime.

Evidence and Arrest

The police have recovered an illegal firearm, a motorcycle used in the crime, 14 live cartridges, and three mobile phones from the accused. DCP (Central) Raveena Tyagi confirmed that these items, along with the weapon used in the killing, are now part of the evidence in the case.

Also Read: Mera Bharat Mahaan’: Russian Devotee Visits Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Watch

 

Filed under

UP Lawyer Hires Hitman

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti Ki Thaali’ On Ground

Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti...

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Union Government’s Bold Capex Push Set to Drive India’s Growth Beyond FY26: Report

Union Government’s Bold Capex Push Set to Drive India’s Growth Beyond FY26: Report

Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Entertainment

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years Star Dies At 79

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week After Husband’s Suicide

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week

Gautham Vasudev Menon Says Nobody Lends A Helping Hand In Struggling Times In Film Industry

Gautham Vasudev Menon Says Nobody Lends A Helping Hand In Struggling Times In Film Industry

Tom Holland Returns As Spider-Man In Upcoming Fourth Installment: Will Zendaya Also Return As MJ?

Tom Holland Returns As Spider-Man In Upcoming Fourth Installment: Will Zendaya Also Return As MJ?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox