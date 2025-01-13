UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

A tragic case of mistaken identity led to the death of a taxi driver in Lucknow on December 30. Uttar Pradesh police revealed that the killing was orchestrated by a gang of hitmen hired by a lawyer, Aaftab Ahmed, who had intended to target the family of a woman he was allegedly in love with.

Three individuals, including Ahmed, have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to police investigations, Ahmed had plotted to eliminate the woman’s family members but the hitmen he hired killed the wrong person.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Rizwan, was a taxi driver who happened to be in the Madehganj area, where the hitmen mistook him for their intended target. The gang carried out the murder, unaware of their error.

The Motive Behind the Plan

The police have identified lawyer Aaftab Ahmed as the mastermind behind the plot. Ahmed allegedly had an affair with the woman and sought to eliminate her husband and father to remove obstacles in their relationship.

To execute his plan, Ahmed hired a gang of hitmen who enlisted a man named Yasir to coordinate the attack. Yasir, in turn, brought another accomplice, Krishnakant, on board to carry out the murders.

However, confusion during the execution of the plan led to Rizwan’s death instead. The botched operation caused a fallout between the hitmen and Ahmed, as the lawyer refused to pay the remaining amount of the agreed-upon sum after the mistake. Ahmed had reportedly made an advance payment of ₹2 lakh to the gang before the crime.

Evidence and Arrest

The police have recovered an illegal firearm, a motorcycle used in the crime, 14 live cartridges, and three mobile phones from the accused. DCP (Central) Raveena Tyagi confirmed that these items, along with the weapon used in the killing, are now part of the evidence in the case.

