‘Don’t Want Communal Tensions In Bengal’ Urges CM Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Festivities

As West Bengal prepares for the upcoming festivities of Kali Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed state law enforcement to intensify security measures amid concerns about a possible plot to incite violence.

In a statement on Friday, Banerjee underscored the importance of bolstering police and intelligence operations to prevent any attempts to disturb the celebrations, which are deeply significant to the state’s communities.

“There is a plot to incite communal riots and create violence, “ that has to be checked,” Banerjee said, stressing the need for intelligence units to work closely with the Special Task Force (STF) in monitoring potential threats.

While she refrained from naming the parties allegedly involved, Banerjee highlighted her administration’s proactive steps in fortifying security and minimizing risk during this sensitive period.

‘Don’t want communal tension in Bengal’ Says CM Mamata

In a message of unity, Banerjee reaffirmed her dedication to preserving communal harmony across West Bengal. “I do not want communal tension in Bengal. The police will take strict action against any provocateurs, but I urge the media not to sensationalise this. Please avoid provoking the public,” she told the news agency PTI.

Banerjee appealed to the media to report responsibly, cautioning that sensationalist coverage could create unnecessary panic and disrupt the festive spirit. She urged journalists to avoid stoking fear and provoking reactions among the public.

The STF will take charge in assessing any potential threats, and police will maintain a heightened presence to quickly address any signs of unrest.

“We must ensure that no one exploits the festive atmosphere to create unrest,” Banerjee emphasized, noting the importance of preemptive action in protecting West Bengal’s communal harmony during the celebrations.

