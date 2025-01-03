Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
we-woman

Hyderabad Empowers Transgender Community: Traffic Assistants Take Charge

The Telangana government has introduced a groundbreaking initiative to eliminate societal discrimination against transgender individuals.

Hyderabad Empowers Transgender Community: Traffic Assistants Take Charge

In a landmark move, the Telangana government has introduced a groundbreaking initiative to eliminate societal discrimination against transgender individuals. By recruiting members of the transgender community as traffic assistants, the program is paving the way for inclusivity and respect in public spaces.

A New Chapter for Transgender Individuals

Thirty-nine transgender individuals in Hyderabad have taken on roles as traffic assistants, working alongside city police to manage traffic and ensure road safety. Nisha, one of the recruits stationed at Patny Centre, expressed her gratitude for this life-changing opportunity.

“My parents initially did not accept me, but now they do. My friends, who once avoided me, now message me and stay in touch. This job has brought immense respect and recognition to my life,” she shared, describing the transformation as indescribable.

Another traffic assistant, Sana, highlighted the shift in societal attitudes. “People used to hesitate to speak to us. Now, we are treated with respect. It’s a matter of pride for us,” she said.

Support and Encouragement from Authorities

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P. Viswa Prasad, commended the efforts of the transgender assistants. “They are doing well, and we haven’t received any complaints since they started. It will take time for them to gain professional expertise, but their dedication is clear,” he noted.

A Visionary Program by Telangana Government

The initiative, launched in September 2024 by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, marks India’s first transgender-specific government recruitment and welfare program. The selected candidates underwent a rigorous process, including physical tests, and received specialized training to assist the Hyderabad traffic police.

On December 6, 2024, CM Reddy handed over enrollment papers to the selected candidates, and they were formally inducted as traffic assistants on December 22. Out of 100 applicants, 44 were shortlisted, and 39 successfully completed the training program.

A Step Toward Inclusivity

This initiative is a monumental stride toward integrating the transgender community into mainstream society. It not only provides them with financial stability but also fosters acceptance and equality. The program symbolizes a brighter future where marginalized communities can thrive with dignity and respect.

The Telangana Govt Transgender as traffic polivce

